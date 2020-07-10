Tesla (TSLA) announces official battery day and shareholder meeting

After several delays, Tesla has now announced an official date for Battery Day and its annual shareholder meeting.

Today, the automaker released a new SEC filing announcing September 22 as the new date:

Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) will be held in person on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, at Tesla’s Fremont Factory located at 45500 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538. Eligible stockholders may also attend Tesla’s separate Battery Day presentation, which will be held on the same day, with additional details to be announced at a later time. No formal stockholder business will be conducted at such presentation. Tesla intends to webcast both events live.

Tesla previously pushed the event because it wanted to invite people to attend and in-person event restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them to hold the event.

Musk also said that Tesla planned to give tours of its battery production capacity in Fremont.

Tesla Battery Day

Last year, Musk said that Cybertruck is Tesla’s last product unveil for “a while,” but he teased some upcoming tech announcements.

Those announcements were expected to happen at what Tesla has been referring to as “Powertrain and Battery Investor Day.”

Much like the “Autonomy Day” that happened last year, Tesla said that it is planning to give presentations to investors, which are livestreamed, about the automaker’s latest development in powertrain and battery technology.

Later, Musk referred to the event as the “Tesla April company talk,” and said that it would be held at Gigafactory New York, where Tesla plans to offer media and investor tours of the facility.

Last month, Musk updated Tesla’s upcoming event to add that it will focus just on batteries and not powertrain.

During Tesla’s Q1 2020 earnings results, the CEO hyped up the event again:

Yes. Actually, we don’t want to preempt Battery Day. We want to leave the exciting news for that day, but there will be a lot of exciting news to tell. And I think it would be one of the most exciting days in Tesla’s history and we’re just trying to figure out the right timing for that.

At that point, Musk said that it would happen “the third week of May” and it would likely be in California or Texas.

As we previously reported, Electrek revealed that Tesla will present the result of its internal secret Roadrunner project at the battery event.

The goal is for Tesla to produce its own battery cells using technologies developed by Tesla’s internal teams, including work from its research lab in Canada led by Jeff Dahn, and new technologies recently acquired through the acquisition of Maxwell, on a massive scale and at a cost below $100 per kWh.

A plan to mass-produce the cells at several locations is also expected to be part of the announcement.

In June, Musk delayed the event again, saying that the plan is now to have a “webcast next month and an in-person event a few months later.”

Later, the CEO said that it would likely happen in September along with Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting, which also had to be pushed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Now it looks like it’s going to happen on September 22.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.