If you’ve got a gas motorcycle but want to swap it for an electric motorcycle, the timing could be just right. Zero Motorcycles has just announced that they are re-instating their “Cash for Carbon” trade-in program that adds an additional $1,500 on top of the gas bike’s assessed trade-in value.

Zero’s Cash For Carbon trade-in program has been one of the company’s most successful in the past.

And now the incentive is back for a limited time to capitalize on the rush of new and returning riders that are hitting the road after the COVID19 lockdowns.

Just like the lockdowns saw an increase in electric bicycle purchases, electric motorcycles have seen their own surge in sales recently.

To qualify, Zero customers will need to trade in a gas-powered motorcycle towards the purchase of a new SR/F or SR/S electric motorcycle from Zero.

As explained by Zero:

“Cash for Carbon increases the trade-in value allowed by an authorized Zero Motorcycles dealer of any titled gas motorcycle a rider uses as trade towards the purchase of a new 2020 SR/F or SR/S. From now until August 15, 2020, buyers who bring in a gas bike as trade-in towards the purchase of a new Zero will be given an additional $1,500 credit on top of the trade-in value assessed by the participating dealer on a given motorcycle.”

The extra $1,500 gets stacked on top of any existing incentives on the state level, plus a new federal incentive that offers up to 10% federal tax credit.

That can add up to $4,000 off the purchase of a new Zero SR/S or SR/F electric motorcycle. With a price tag of around $20k, that’s a 20% discount.

We recently reviewed the Zero SR/F electric streetfighter motorcycle and found it to be a wild ride (video above).

We also attended the recent unveiling of the new Zero SR/S in NYC, which was designed to be a fully-faired and more comfort-oriented version of the SR/F. Check out that video below.

