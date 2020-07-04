GoCycle GX fast-folding futuristic e-bike gets even better with new updates

The new 2020 GoCycle GX has just been announced, and it comes with a number of upgrades to further improve the bike’s performance.

The 2019 GoCycle GX was already an award-winning design, but that didn’t stop the company from making new improvements.

To improve ride comfort and dynamics, the 2020 GoCycle GX was gifted the GoCycle GXi’s front fork.

The cabling on the bike has been refined, with only one visible cable remaining across the entire bike. That gives the bike an even cleaner and more streamlined look.

Internal wiring has also been minimized, which has helped improve the folding mechanics and battery removal process.

The updates have also shaved 300g of weight from the bike. Not life-changing, but not bad either considering it brings the weight down to 38.4 lb (17.8 kg).

As GoCycle founder Richard Thorpe explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“The fast-folding GX has been a phenomenon since we launched it last year, meeting the needs of savvy urban commuters across the globe. But our no compromises mission to build the best urban electric bikes on the planet continues. With constant refinement, we are continuously working to make improvements however large or small. Feedback from our customer base has been at the core of our focus this year. The 2020 GX is a truly compelling proposition with its fast-fold and industry-leading ride and comfort levels making it the most versatile urban e-bike on the market today. The COVID-19 pandemic has pulled the e-bike adoption curve forward as more people realize their benefits for a healthier, smarter and more sustainable lifestyle. Governments across the world are moving to prioritize cycling and making it safer for new riders to get out onto two wheels. There has never been a better time to leave your car behind and start your two-wheel electric journey!”Folding of the 2020 GoCycle GX takes around 10 seconds”

The GX’s 500W continuous-rated front hub motor helps the bike reach a top speed of either 25 km/h or 20 mph, depending on country regulations. The bike’s 300 Wh removable battery is rated for up to 40 miles (65 km) of range, depending on the rider mode. Those are GoCycle’s numbers and they’re sticking to them, though real world testing under realistic scenarios very well may see riders achieving less range.

The 2020 GoCycle GX combines hydroformed aluminum with GoCycle’s patented injection metal molded magnesium “Cleandrive” system and the company’s easily removable single-supported “PitstopWheels”.

The bike is designed to be ultra-portable and is marketed towards city riders operating in cramped quarters.

The bike sure is nice, but it’s also pricy. The 2020 GoCycle GX starts at an MSRP of £2,899, €3,199 or US$3,299.

Last year we reviewed the 2019 GoCycle GX, you can see the review of that bike below.

