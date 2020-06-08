Quick Charge Podcast: June 8, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases fascinating impact report, deep dive into efficiency, lifetime footprint, and more
- Tesla to get new million-mile battery ready for production at CATL.
- Tesla made-in-China Model 3 sales jump to record high
- Tipping point: Hyundai has bigger market share for EVs than combustion cars
- UK drivers may get £6K taxpayer-funded incentive to switch to electric cars
- Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid gets 100 MPGe rating, a challenge to RAV4 Prime
- EGEB: Europe smashes renewable records through May
- BP cuts 15% of jobs due to COVID and green energy transition
- Fiido D11 e-bike announced worldwide, offering affordable and attractive electric folder
