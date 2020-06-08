Tesla made-in-China Model 3 sales jump to record high

- Jun. 8th 2020 8:56 am ET

0

Tesla made-in-China Model 3 sales have reportedly jumped to a new record high in May, according to registration data.

The first quarter of 2020 was Tesla’s first full quarter of production at Gigafactory Shanghai, where it produced Model 3 vehicles for the Chinese market.

Tesla ended the quarter strong with just over 10,000 Model 3 deliveries in March, according to registration data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In April, sales fell to just 3,635 units.

Now the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) is reporting that Tesla delivered a record 11,095 made-in-China Model 3 vehicles in May.

Unlike the rest of the world, China’s auto market was quick to go back to growth after the pandemic was under control in the country.

Overall, vehicle sales in China rose 12% in May to 2.14 million units.

David Leggett, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, commented on the news:

This is the second consecutive monthly rise for the Chinese vehicle market, as it rebounds from sharp declines in the first quarter caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. China was first into the COVID-19 crisis and first out of it, so developments in China’s economy are being watched very closely.

With Tesla’s Fremont factory being closed for the first half of the second quarter, the automaker is going to heavily rely on its Chinese sales to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its Q2 2020 financial results.

But while its revenue is skyrocketing in China, its expenses are also rising.

Tesla has been planning to significantly expand its Supercharger network in China in order to support the new volume of vehicles in its fleet.

Electrek’s Take

While May deliveries were strong for Tesla in China, June deliveries might actually be even greater.

Tesla only started delivering its new Long Range RWD Model 3 made at Gigafactory Shanghai toward the end of the month.

June should be the first full month of deliveries for this new version of the made-in-China Model 3, which I expect is going to be very popular.

At this point, I can see Tesla China contributing ~25,000 units to the quarter.

The automaker should still see a massive drop in deliveries overall, but its growth in China will definitely be useful this quarter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 - customer deliveries begin in late 2017.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X