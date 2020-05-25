Quick Charge Podcast: May 25, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Watch cyclists charge Tesla Model X with human power
- Tesla files to sell new Model 3 with cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries
- Elon Musk on Tesla Roadster’s SpaceX package: ‘It’s like full-on James Bond’
- Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk scraps plan to make electric pickup smaller
- EGEB: Britain’s largest solar farm is about to be approved
- Ohio OKs North America’s first freshwater offshore wind farm — with a caveat
- Review: Surface604 Rook e-bike — the trusty steed
- Pursang’s new Bosch-powered electric motorcycle is now taking reservations
- Check out Juiced Bikes’ new 1,000W e-bike motors for the 30+ mph HyperScorpion
