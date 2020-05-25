This isn’t your grandad’s Pursang motorcycle from the 1960’s or 70’s. Pursang has been reborn as an all-electric motorcycle brand and is now taking reservations for their first model, the Pursang E-Track.

Pursang E-Track electric motorcycle takes pre-orders

The Spanish electric motorcycle company has been in the process of starting anew for the last couple of years.

We saw them in person at the 2019 Barcelona Auto Show, where we had the chance to check out an early production prototype up close.

Earlier this year the company began low-volume production of their light electric motorcycles, with delivery expected in October of this year.

The first run will see just 24 bikes produced, with each getting a premium carbon fiber finish to differentiate it from future production Pursang E-Tracks.

The bike is powered by an 11 kW (14.75 hp) Bosch electric motor that propels the E-Track up to a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph). It’s not exactly going to give a Zero SR/F a run for its money on the track, but it will get riders on the highway.

Energy on the E-Track is provided by three non-removable battery packs totaling 7.2 kWh of electricity. Those batteries are apparently sufficient for 140 km (87 miles) of range, according to the company.

So far the specs are sounding fairly close to the Zero FXS, another electric motorcycle that we’ve reviewed. The bikes even share similar J.Juan hydraulic disc brakes.

But that’s where the similarities end. The Pursang E-Track’s Bosch motor uses a two-stage reduction with a primary belt drive followed by a secondary chain drive. The E-Track is a bit heftier as well with a curb weight of 147 kg (324 lb).

Those looking to park one of the first 24 Pursang E-Tracks in their own garage are going to need to shell out €13,700 (US$14,900).

The E-Track joins a growing list of light electric motorcycles coming out of Europe. We’ve seen a number of examples lately from Swedish company CAKE, including their Kalk INK models that bring the price down below $10k. CAKE’s countrymen at RGNT Motorcycles also offer a Swedish electric motorcycle with similar speed and range specs on their RGNT No. 1 electric motorcycle.

At the same time, a new wave of affordable Chinese electric motorcycles with similar specs is heading towards Europe and the US. Only time will tell if these classy yet pricier Western models will be able to fend off a rush of more affordable electric motorcycles from the East.

What do you think of Pursang’s new E-Track electric motorcycle? Let us know in the comment section below!

via: EMN

