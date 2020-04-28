New Tesla Cybertruck and electric ATV footage on new Jay Leno’s Garage

We are getting some rare new Tesla Cybertruck and electric ATV footage featured on the new season of Jay Leno’s Garage.

After Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in November, we haven’t had the chance to see the electric truck often.

There’s apparently only one working prototype and the automaker is keeping it close.

Now we are getting some rare new footage, and with more to come, as Jay Leno’ is about to start the 5th season of its car show.

In the teaser, we can see the Tesla Cybertruck and even the Cyberquad, Tesla’s new electric ATV:

In January 2020, a few months after the unveiling, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted driving with Jay Leno in the Cybertruck prototype.

Some of the footage that they release in the teaser makes the electric truck look like its a computer-generated image:

We don’t know Jay’s opinion of the vehicle yet, but he seems to be enjoying himself when he is behind the wheel of electric pickup truck:

Based on the teaser, we can also now see that the episode should also feature the Tesla Cyberquad prototype, which we haven’t seen since the unveiling:

When unveiling the Cybertruck, Tesla also unveiled the Cyberquad, an all-electric ATV, that the automaker later confirmed will be offered as an option to Cybertruck buyers.

Not much else is known about the electric ATV.

Hopefully, we will learn about the new off-road electric vehicle, which is a brand new segment for Tesla, in the episode.

The Cyberquad should launch at the same time as the Cybertruck, which Tesla claims will hit the market late next year.

When launching the electric pickup, Tesla said that it will be offered in three versions with a range of more than 500 miles for the higher-end version, which Tesla expects to be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and complete the quarter-mile in 10 seconds.

The Tesla Cybertruck will start at just $40,000.

Recently, Musk said that the production version of the electric pickup truck will feature several changes, including a slightly smaller form factor. We recently posted renders of the Cybertruck with the updated design.

The 5th season 5 of Jay Leno’s Garage will debut on CNBC on May 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

