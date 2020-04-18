Tesla Cybertruck: here’s what it looks like with Elon Musk’s design changes

Tesla Cybertruck’s insane design is going to be updated for the production version and we now get to see what it could look like based on recent comments by Elon Musk.

Over the last week, CEO Elon Musk has made several comments regarding the Tesla Cybertruck.

He talked about how owners will need to wrap the electric pickup to get different colors and he said that Tesla is updating the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension.

Musk has said before that “there’s more” to the Cybertruck and “It’s better than people realize”.

Tesla is updating several aspects of the electric pickup for the production version compared to the prototype unveiled last year.

Earlier this week, Musk was asked what is the biggest change to Cybertruck from prototype and he responded that Tesla “reduced the size by ~3%”, made the “center line more level”, and “lowered the window sill height.”

In our article about it, we asked if any photoshop wizards wanted to try to help us visualize those changes and several responded to the call.

Pablo Cubarle, a freelance editor, is one of them and he shared with Electrek some really good Cybertruck renders with those changes (original on the left and the modified version of the right):

For a better look, we juxtaposed the two images of the Cybertruck together and you can simply move the slider to see the differences (if you don’t see the slider below, click here):

We can see that the electric pickup truck is slightly smaller, the center line is a little more leveled with the ground, and the window sill is closer to the line.

In terms of size, here’s the difference between the two images with measurements:

Musk says that he is going to do an “overall system review” of the Cybertruck with the engineering team next week and he might release more details about the changes being made to the electric pickup truck then.

In the meantime, what do you think of the Tesla Cybertruck renders with those changes. Let us know in the comment section below.

Also, you can check out Cubarle’s work on his website. He has some really cool stuff.

