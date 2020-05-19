Quick Charge Podcast: May 19, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla shows the scale of Gigafactory Berlin ahead of groundbreaking
- Tesla is set to produce 4,000 electric cars per week in Shanghai next month, Model Y in Q1 2021
- Tesla to increase ‘Full Self-Driving’ price as Elon Musk sees value rise to >$100k
- Tesla Model S Performance achieves new record quarter-mile with ‘Cheetah stance’
- Global sales of gas cars already peaked, but US will lag rest of world on EVs
- Mercedes Benz EQA electric car prototype spotted ahead of launch
- Polestar announces first US retail cities, selling EVs from coast to coast
- EGEB: Trump administration hits solar, wind with retroactive rent bills
- Green energy predicted to have strong COVID-19 recovery — EY study
- New light electric motorcycle shows affordable prices are tantalizingly close
- Niu’s electric scooter sales are already back to growth after COVID-19 pandemic
- 5,000W electric bike conversion motor: Yes, it’s real… and it’s spectacular
