Quick Charge Podcast: May 11, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Gigafactory Berlin should avoid ‘any major delays to the construction’, says official
- Tesla Model X with extreme mileage racked up $29,000 in repair/maintenance and that’s good
- Tesla goes on offensive to reopen Fremont factory with lawsuit and PR push
- Tesla starts solar price matching, reducing the cost of solar — here’s how to benefit
- Volvo will introduce XC100 Recharge as sleeker, full-size all-electric SUV
- Mercedes-Benz’s US rollout schedule for EVs still not announced
- Lucid unveils its fleet of ‘beta’ Air prototype electric cars
- EGEB: Zoom meetings instead of travel are going to hit oil demand hard
- Big Oil and Gas companies received ~$72M total in the small business bailout
- Shimano announces larger e-bike batteries, matching Bosch’s and Brose’s packs
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.