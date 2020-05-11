Tesla Model X with extreme mileage racked up $29,000 in repair/maintenance and that’s good

In the latest installment of our series on the highest-mileage Tesla Model X (and one of the highest mileage EVs in the world, we look into how a Model X with over 400,000 miles racked up $29,000 in repair and maintenance and why that’s good.

Just over 2 months ago, I bought one of the cheapest and most high-mileage Tesla Model X vehicles ever.

With over 400,000 miles (650,000 km), It’s one of the highest-mileage electric vehicles in the world and serves as a great case study for the longevity of electric cars, in general, and Tesla vehicles in particular.

It’s why we are posting a series of articles and videos about the vehicle and this episode is about the repair and maintenance history of the Model X.

High-Mileage Tesla Model X Repair and Maintenance History

The reason why this 2016 Model X already has over 400,000 miles on the odometer is that it was owned by Tesloop who used it to transport customers between Los Angeles and San Diego for years.

Tesloop kept a good tally of the maintenance and repairs done on the Model X, which they called Rex. You can see the full history further down and here’s a video I produced about it:

$29,000 in repairs sounds like a lot, especially in less than 4 years, but it’s actually quite good when you keep in mind that it has over 400,000 miles, which is more mileage than the average car over its total lifetime.

Most cars would take 20 years or more to reach that kind of mileage if they even can, and that would add up to just $1,450 per year in repair and maintenance.

Now it looks even better when we get into the details and see that about $9,000 of the total was used to replace tires.

Tesloop didn’t often change all the tires at once, which makes it harder to get a clear look at how long the tires lasted, but the Tesla Model X ended going through 42 tires over the 400,000 miles.

That adds up to just over 10 full cycles of tires or one set every 40,000 miles, which is not great, but it’s not bad either. Some people will get more than that and others less depending on how nice you are to your tires.

Now let’s move to the big tickets items that contributed to the $29,000 – starting with the one that worries me the most: the middle row seats.

Back in 2018, after more than 200,000 miles on the vehicle, the middle row seats started malfunctioning and they were replaced at a cost of $5,375.90.

Aesthetically speaking, Tesla did a beautiful job with the second-row seats in the Model X configured for 6 people. The T-shaped stands are quite stunning, but the mechanism to move them back and forth as well as tilt them to create more room in the back has proven to be problematic.

They had to be replaced at just over 230,000 miles, but they are working fine now. With that kind of cost to replace them, I am a little worried about them breaking again. I’ll keep you posted.

The second biggest item is a $3,389.83 charge for “MCU (Touchscreen) Replacement and Chargeport Door replacement.” It happened somewhat recently mileage-wise at 373,000 miles around this time last year.

It had an error and the screen went blank. I am not too worried about that since Tesla has started offering MCU upgrades and even though it has limited benefits for AP1 vehicles, it could be a good solution for this vehicle in the future, especially if they can also fix the yellow lines on the sides, which have come back on this unit.

Electrek’s Take

We are talking about big numbers here, but they all need to be put in the perspective of the vehicle having over 400,000 miles on the odometer.

Overall, $29,000 is nothing over 400,000 miles for a $100,000 vehicle.

Most vehicles don’t get to that kind of mileage in the first place so it’s hard to get a good comparison, but I’ve heard of BMW and Mercedes-Benz owners getting similar tallies over half the mileage.

Also, Model X is probably not the best example of electric vehicles when it comes to repairs. It has been described as the Fabergé egg of cars. There are a lot of complex components that can cost more to repair.

But overall, I think it bodes well for high-mileage Tesla vehicles when it comes to repair and maintenance. You just need to be ready to buy some rubber.

Even things like the 12-volt battery, which has been a problem with Tesla vehicles in the past, have performed decently well on this Model X. It had to be replaced three times over the lifetime of the car, which is nothing to worry about at 400,000 miles.

Here’s the full service history of my high-mileage Tesla Model X:

Mileage Ready/InvoiceDate Provider Item # of Items Description Cost 12/19/2019 GoodYear Van Tire Replacement 2 234/45R18 98V Eagle Touring $341.44 390,300 9/24/2019 Tesla Key Fob 2 2 new Key Fobs $361.35 388,594 8/30/2019 Tesla Brake Replacement 1 All new brakes, and diagnostic $1,788.01 379,357 5/24/2019 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 275/45R20 Nexen Rears $383.70 373,875 4/11/2019 Tesla MCU 1 MCU (Touchscreen) Replacement, Chargeport Door replacement $3,389.83 373,870 4/11/2019 Tesla Parts 1 Airbag buckle – found while repairing MCU $115.63 373,870 4/4/2019 Tesla Touchscreen 1 Diagnosis for MCU being blank (vehicle driveable) $175.00 12/7/2018 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 2 new front tires $392.61 355,367 11/28/2018 Tesla Battery Replacement 2 12v Battery, 2 Key Fob $484.44 355,367 11/28/2018 Tesla Battery Replacement Refunded 349,664 10/16/2018 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Rear Tires 275/45/20 $377.70 343,500 9/22/2018 Paulee Body Shop Parts Windshield Replacement $1,400.00 320,782 7/23/2018 Tesla Reference Number RONC9824039854 $262.00 317,037 7/14/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Assy. Fender Garnish FR, RH MDL X $51.00 317,037 7/14/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Assy. Fender Garnish FR, LH MDL X $51.00 317,037 7/14/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Primary seal FR LH -MX $45.00 317,037 7/14/2018 Tesla Other Labor $43.75 317,037 7/14/2018 Tesla Other Sales Tax $13.98 317,037 7/14/2018 Tesla Invoice Number Hight Voltage Battery Replacement $204.73 319,250 7/9/2018 GoodYear Van Tire Replacement 4 New tires needed $704.43 315,161 7/4/2018 B&H Towing Towing Vehicle died with 56 milles $127.50 308,432 6/23/2018 Tesla Parts 5 Replaced rear drive unit $0.00 308,432 6/23/2018 Tesla Wheel Alignment 1 Performed four wheel alignment $0.00 308,410 6/19/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Replaced 12v battery $0.00 6/17/2018 Van Lingen Towing Tow due to running out of charge (46 miles_8:51am) $0.00 307,808 6/16/2018 Mountain View Tire Replacement 1 Replaced RR tire $186.03 6/15/2018 Bauman’s Tow Service Tire Replacement 1 Replaced RR tire due to flat $127.50 302,477 6/6/2018 Tesla Other Performed calibration on trunk to get it to open up all the way $0.00 302,477 6/6/2018 Tesla Other Re-adjusted twisted 2nd row drivers side A/C duct $0.00 302,477 6/6/2018 Tesla Other Found no faults or issues with A/C unit per the Limited A/C & Cooling System alerts $0.00 302,477 6/6/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Replaced front axle shaft diff seal $169.54 298,806 5/29/2018 Mountain View Vehicle Inspection Vehicle Inspection $0.00 298,806 5/29/2018 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 287,951 5/11/2018 Tesla Other Checked brakes and rotors and found them at 5mm $0.00 287,951 5/11/2018 Tesla Other Adjusted charge port door to sit flush with the body $0.00 287,951 5/11/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Secured bracket inserts back in place $0.00 287,951 5/11/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Install 12V Battery Plug $0.00 285,612 5/7/2018 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 272,487 4/15/2018 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Replaced both rear tires $359.87 261,436 3/28/2018 Mountain View Vehicle Inspection 250k Vehicle Inspection $0.00 258,965 3/24/2018 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 246,882 3/4/2018 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Replaced both front tires $373.90 2/23/2018 Safelite AutoGlass Windshield/Window Repair Windshield chip repair $79.40 238,211 2/18/2018 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 235,603 2/13/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Installed front license plate $32.83 235,603 2/13/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Replaced steering wheel switch $260.00 235,603 2/13/2018 Tesla Parts 2 Replaced both middle row seats $5,375.90 235,603 2/13/2018 Tesla Other Resured front left wheel garnish $0.00 235,603 2/13/2018 Tesla Parts 1 Made a new/additional key fob $0.00 235,603 2/13/2018 Tesla Other Resecured center console sliding door clip $0.00 227,318 1/29/2018 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Replaced both rear tires $361.98 215,164 1/8/2018 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 202,786 12/18/2017 Mountain View Vehicle Inspection Courtesy 200k Vehicle Inspection & Tire Inspection $0.00 199,781 12/13/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Replaced 2 rear tires $369.87 188,850 11/24/2017 Tesla Parts 1 Replaced passenger side welcome plate $0.00 184,053 11/15/2017 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 175,804 11/1/2017 Tesla Other Tesla collected coolant sample $0.00 171,080 10/23/2017 Tesla Wheel Alignment 1 Four Wheel Alignment $0.00 167,402 10/16/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement 4 Replaced all tires $731.70 166,449 10/13/2017 Tesla Parts Fixed broken axle, Replaced front halfshaft assembly, brake pads/rotors & rear left bearing $2,393.62 166,449 10/13/2017 Tesla Parts Replaced 2nd row left & right side catcher bracket $232.00 166,190 10/11/2017 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 160,709 9/26/2017 Tesla Parts 1 Recall: Replace LH and RH Parking Brake Calipers $0.00 160,709 9/26/2017 Tesla Other Updated key fobs with new firmware update $0.00 158,114 9/18/2017 Tesla Battery Replacement 1 Replace 12V Battery $133.39 9/17/2017 Van Lingen Towing Tow due to running out of charge $255.22 151,970 8/28/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement Replaced 2 front tires $369.09 151,970 8/28/2017 Mountain View Vehicle Inspection Vehicle Inspection $0.00 143,979 8/2/2017 Tesla Parts 2 Replaced falcon wing door B-pillar switches $109.35 138,953 7/19/2017 Tesla Other Firmware Update $0.00 137,126 7/11/2017 Tesla Parts 1 Front fender garnish replaced $92.87 135,927 7/5/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Replaced both rear tires $372.36 130,647 6/10/2017 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 126,223 5/8/2017 Mountain View Tire Inspection Courtesy Tire Inspection $0.00 119,038 4/12/2017 Tesla Other Resecured front shotgun seat carpet $0.00 119,038 4/12/2017 Tesla Other Resecured drivers side falcon wing door trim $0.00 119,038 4/12/2017 Tesla Wheel Alignment 1 Wheel Alignment $166.25 115,368 4/5/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Tire replacement – 2 rear tires $354.88 115,362 4/5/2017 Tesla Other 1 New Key $152.30 115,362 4/5/2017 Tesla Air Conditioning 1 A/C Repair – Replace compressor $0.00 94,180 2/25/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement 4 Tire replacement $702.17 94,180 2/25/2017 Mountain View Vehicle Inspection Vehicle Inspection $0.00 91,168 2/20/2017 Tesla Parts 2 New Windshield Wiper Blades $59.81 1/28/2017 Aarco Towing Other Towing due to blown tires $660.00 77,235 1/28/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Tire replacement, rear tires $362.70 72,384 1/18/2017 Tesla Air Conditioning 1 A/C Electric Compressor $987.36 75,000 1/14/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement Install 2 Front Tires & Check A/C System/Compressor $0.00 68,000 1/7/2017 Mountain View Tire Replacement 4 Tire replacement $1,011.59 39,250 11/2/2016 Mountain View Tire Replacement 1 275/48R20XL Conti LX CrossCon 110v $422.86 30,277 10/28/2016 Tesla Mirrors 1 vandalism at Fox Hills $356.43 14,814 9/28/2016 Tesla Parts 1 Received complimentary sunshade $0.00 9,725 9/2/2016 Mountain View Tire Replacement 2 Tire replacement $573.87 5,000 8/27/2016 10 Minute Tires Inc Tire Replacement 1 P275/4520 – Used Tire $111.75

