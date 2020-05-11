Tesla Model X with extreme mileage racked up $29,000 in repair/maintenance and that’s good

In the latest installment of our series on the highest-mileage Tesla Model X (and one of the highest mileage EVs in the world, we look into how a Model X with over 400,000 miles racked up $29,000 in repair and maintenance and why that’s good.
Just over 2 months ago, I bought one of the cheapest and most high-mileage Tesla Model X vehicles ever.
With over 400,000 miles (650,000 km), It’s one of the highest-mileage electric vehicles in the world and serves as a great case study for the longevity of electric cars, in general, and Tesla vehicles in particular.
It’s why we are posting a series of articles and videos about the vehicle and this episode is about the repair and maintenance history of the Model X.
High-Mileage Tesla Model X Repair and Maintenance History
The reason why this 2016 Model X already has over 400,000 miles on the odometer is that it was owned by Tesloop who used it to transport customers between Los Angeles and San Diego for years.
Tesloop kept a good tally of the maintenance and repairs done on the Model X, which they called Rex. You can see the full history further down and here’s a video I produced about it:
$29,000 in repairs sounds like a lot, especially in less than 4 years, but it’s actually quite good when you keep in mind that it has over 400,000 miles, which is more mileage than the average car over its total lifetime.
Most cars would take 20 years or more to reach that kind of mileage if they even can, and that would add up to just $1,450 per year in repair and maintenance.
Now it looks even better when we get into the details and see that about $9,000 of the total was used to replace tires.
Tesloop didn’t often change all the tires at once, which makes it harder to get a clear look at how long the tires lasted, but the Tesla Model X ended going through 42 tires over the 400,000 miles.
That adds up to just over 10 full cycles of tires or one set every 40,000 miles, which is not great, but it’s not bad either. Some people will get more than that and others less depending on how nice you are to your tires.
Now let’s move to the big tickets items that contributed to the $29,000 – starting with the one that worries me the most: the middle row seats.
Back in 2018, after more than 200,000 miles on the vehicle, the middle row seats started malfunctioning and they were replaced at a cost of $5,375.90.
Aesthetically speaking, Tesla did a beautiful job with the second-row seats in the Model X configured for 6 people. The T-shaped stands are quite stunning, but the mechanism to move them back and forth as well as tilt them to create more room in the back has proven to be problematic.
They had to be replaced at just over 230,000 miles, but they are working fine now. With that kind of cost to replace them, I am a little worried about them breaking again. I’ll keep you posted.
The second biggest item is a $3,389.83 charge for “MCU (Touchscreen) Replacement and Chargeport Door replacement.” It happened somewhat recently mileage-wise at 373,000 miles around this time last year.
It had an error and the screen went blank. I am not too worried about that since Tesla has started offering MCU upgrades and even though it has limited benefits for AP1 vehicles, it could be a good solution for this vehicle in the future, especially if they can also fix the yellow lines on the sides, which have come back on this unit.
Electrek’s Take
We are talking about big numbers here, but they all need to be put in the perspective of the vehicle having over 400,000 miles on the odometer.
Overall, $29,000 is nothing over 400,000 miles for a $100,000 vehicle.
Most vehicles don’t get to that kind of mileage in the first place so it’s hard to get a good comparison, but I’ve heard of BMW and Mercedes-Benz owners getting similar tallies over half the mileage.
Also, Model X is probably not the best example of electric vehicles when it comes to repairs. It has been described as the Fabergé egg of cars. There are a lot of complex components that can cost more to repair.
But overall, I think it bodes well for high-mileage Tesla vehicles when it comes to repair and maintenance. You just need to be ready to buy some rubber.
Even things like the 12-volt battery, which has been a problem with Tesla vehicles in the past, have performed decently well on this Model X. It had to be replaced three times over the lifetime of the car, which is nothing to worry about at 400,000 miles.
Here’s the full service history of my high-mileage Tesla Model X:
|Mileage
|Ready/InvoiceDate
|Provider
|Item
|# of Items
|Description
|Cost
|12/19/2019
|GoodYear Van
|Tire Replacement
|2
|234/45R18 98V Eagle Touring
|$341.44
|390,300
|9/24/2019
|Tesla
|Key Fob
|2
|2 new Key Fobs
|$361.35
|388,594
|8/30/2019
|Tesla
|Brake Replacement
|1
|All new brakes, and diagnostic
|$1,788.01
|379,357
|5/24/2019
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|275/45R20 Nexen Rears
|$383.70
|373,875
|4/11/2019
|Tesla
|MCU
|1
|MCU (Touchscreen) Replacement, Chargeport Door replacement
|$3,389.83
|373,870
|4/11/2019
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Airbag buckle – found while repairing MCU
|$115.63
|373,870
|4/4/2019
|Tesla
|Touchscreen
|1
|Diagnosis for MCU being blank (vehicle driveable)
|$175.00
|12/7/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|2 new front tires
|$392.61
|355,367
|11/28/2018
|Tesla
|Battery Replacement
|2
|12v Battery, 2 Key Fob
|$484.44
|355,367
|11/28/2018
|Tesla
|Battery Replacement
|Refunded
|349,664
|10/16/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Rear Tires 275/45/20
|$377.70
|343,500
|9/22/2018
|Paulee Body Shop
|Parts
|Windshield Replacement
|$1,400.00
|320,782
|7/23/2018
|Tesla
|Reference Number
|RONC9824039854
|$262.00
|317,037
|7/14/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Assy. Fender Garnish FR, RH MDL X
|$51.00
|317,037
|7/14/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Assy. Fender Garnish FR, LH MDL X
|$51.00
|317,037
|7/14/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Primary seal FR LH -MX
|$45.00
|317,037
|7/14/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Labor
|$43.75
|317,037
|7/14/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Sales Tax
|$13.98
|317,037
|7/14/2018
|Tesla
|Invoice Number
|Hight Voltage Battery Replacement
|$204.73
|319,250
|7/9/2018
|GoodYear Van
|Tire Replacement
|4
|New tires needed
|$704.43
|315,161
|7/4/2018
|B&H Towing
|Towing
|Vehicle died with 56 milles
|$127.50
|308,432
|6/23/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|5
|Replaced rear drive unit
|$0.00
|308,432
|6/23/2018
|Tesla
|Wheel Alignment
|1
|Performed four wheel alignment
|$0.00
|308,410
|6/19/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Replaced 12v battery
|$0.00
|6/17/2018
|Van Lingen
|Towing
|Tow due to running out of charge (46 miles_8:51am)
|$0.00
|307,808
|6/16/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|1
|Replaced RR tire
|$186.03
|6/15/2018
|Bauman’s Tow Service
|Tire Replacement
|1
|Replaced RR tire due to flat
|$127.50
|302,477
|6/6/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Performed calibration on trunk to get it to open up all the way
|$0.00
|302,477
|6/6/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Re-adjusted twisted 2nd row drivers side A/C duct
|$0.00
|302,477
|6/6/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Found no faults or issues with A/C unit per the Limited A/C & Cooling System alerts
|$0.00
|302,477
|6/6/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Replaced front axle shaft diff seal
|$169.54
|298,806
|5/29/2018
|Mountain View
|Vehicle Inspection
|Vehicle Inspection
|$0.00
|298,806
|5/29/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|287,951
|5/11/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Checked brakes and rotors and found them at 5mm
|$0.00
|287,951
|5/11/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Adjusted charge port door to sit flush with the body
|$0.00
|287,951
|5/11/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Secured bracket inserts back in place
|$0.00
|287,951
|5/11/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Install 12V Battery Plug
|$0.00
|285,612
|5/7/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|272,487
|4/15/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Replaced both rear tires
|$359.87
|261,436
|3/28/2018
|Mountain View
|Vehicle Inspection
|250k Vehicle Inspection
|$0.00
|258,965
|3/24/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|246,882
|3/4/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Replaced both front tires
|$373.90
|2/23/2018
|Safelite AutoGlass
|Windshield/Window Repair
|Windshield chip repair
|$79.40
|238,211
|2/18/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|235,603
|2/13/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Installed front license plate
|$32.83
|235,603
|2/13/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Replaced steering wheel switch
|$260.00
|235,603
|2/13/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|2
|Replaced both middle row seats
|$5,375.90
|235,603
|2/13/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Resured front left wheel garnish
|$0.00
|235,603
|2/13/2018
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Made a new/additional key fob
|$0.00
|235,603
|2/13/2018
|Tesla
|Other
|Resecured center console sliding door clip
|$0.00
|227,318
|1/29/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Replaced both rear tires
|$361.98
|215,164
|1/8/2018
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|202,786
|12/18/2017
|Mountain View
|Vehicle Inspection
|Courtesy 200k Vehicle Inspection & Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|199,781
|12/13/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Replaced 2 rear tires
|$369.87
|188,850
|11/24/2017
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Replaced passenger side welcome plate
|$0.00
|184,053
|11/15/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|175,804
|11/1/2017
|Tesla
|Other
|Tesla collected coolant sample
|$0.00
|171,080
|10/23/2017
|Tesla
|Wheel Alignment
|1
|Four Wheel Alignment
|$0.00
|167,402
|10/16/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|4
|Replaced all tires
|$731.70
|166,449
|10/13/2017
|Tesla
|Parts
|Fixed broken axle, Replaced front halfshaft assembly, brake pads/rotors & rear left bearing
|$2,393.62
|166,449
|10/13/2017
|Tesla
|Parts
|Replaced 2nd row left & right side catcher bracket
|$232.00
|166,190
|10/11/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|160,709
|9/26/2017
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Recall: Replace LH and RH Parking Brake Calipers
|$0.00
|160,709
|9/26/2017
|Tesla
|Other
|Updated key fobs with new firmware update
|$0.00
|158,114
|9/18/2017
|Tesla
|Battery Replacement
|1
|Replace 12V Battery
|$133.39
|9/17/2017
|Van Lingen
|Towing
|Tow due to running out of charge
|$255.22
|151,970
|8/28/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|Replaced 2 front tires
|$369.09
|151,970
|8/28/2017
|Mountain View
|Vehicle Inspection
|Vehicle Inspection
|$0.00
|143,979
|8/2/2017
|Tesla
|Parts
|2
|Replaced falcon wing door B-pillar switches
|$109.35
|138,953
|7/19/2017
|Tesla
|Other
|Firmware Update
|$0.00
|137,126
|7/11/2017
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Front fender garnish replaced
|$92.87
|135,927
|7/5/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Replaced both rear tires
|$372.36
|130,647
|6/10/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|126,223
|5/8/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Inspection
|Courtesy Tire Inspection
|$0.00
|119,038
|4/12/2017
|Tesla
|Other
|Resecured front shotgun seat carpet
|$0.00
|119,038
|4/12/2017
|Tesla
|Other
|Resecured drivers side falcon wing door trim
|$0.00
|119,038
|4/12/2017
|Tesla
|Wheel Alignment
|1
|Wheel Alignment
|$166.25
|115,368
|4/5/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Tire replacement – 2 rear tires
|$354.88
|115,362
|4/5/2017
|Tesla
|Other
|1
|New Key
|$152.30
|115,362
|4/5/2017
|Tesla
|Air Conditioning
|1
|A/C Repair – Replace compressor
|$0.00
|94,180
|2/25/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|4
|Tire replacement
|$702.17
|94,180
|2/25/2017
|Mountain View
|Vehicle Inspection
|Vehicle Inspection
|$0.00
|91,168
|2/20/2017
|Tesla
|Parts
|2
|New Windshield Wiper Blades
|$59.81
|1/28/2017
|Aarco Towing
|Other
|Towing due to blown tires
|$660.00
|77,235
|1/28/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Tire replacement, rear tires
|$362.70
|72,384
|1/18/2017
|Tesla
|Air Conditioning
|1
|A/C Electric Compressor
|$987.36
|75,000
|1/14/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|Install 2 Front Tires & Check A/C System/Compressor
|$0.00
|68,000
|1/7/2017
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|4
|Tire replacement
|$1,011.59
|39,250
|11/2/2016
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|1
|275/48R20XL Conti LX CrossCon 110v
|$422.86
|30,277
|10/28/2016
|Tesla
|Mirrors
|1
|vandalism at Fox Hills
|$356.43
|14,814
|9/28/2016
|Tesla
|Parts
|1
|Received complimentary sunshade
|$0.00
|9,725
|9/2/2016
|Mountain View
|Tire Replacement
|2
|Tire replacement
|$573.87
|5,000
|8/27/2016
|10 Minute Tires Inc
|Tire Replacement
|1
|P275/4520 – Used Tire
|$111.75
