Volkswagen sales director: First ID.3 electric car sales set for June 17

Volkswagen sales director Jürgen Stackmann announced today on Twitter and LinkedIn that “pre-bookers” can complete their order for an ID.3 1st Edition starting June 17. There are reportedly more than 30,000 pre-orders. In recent months, it was rumored that Volkswagen would delay the market introduction of the ID.3 EV, but the first orders will happen next month.

Buyers who placed a reservation and €1,000 deposit will be contacted “shortly,” according to Stackmann. After the customer officially places an order, it will take a few weeks for delivery. A designated VW dealer will process each order.

Sweet, sweet anticipation is coming to an end! Our ID.3 1st pre-bookers can order their car from 17th June, 2020❗️

You will be contacted by your dealer shortly!

In March, the German automaker said that once it would deliver 30,000 vehicles in a short period.

The objective is to deliver the 30,000 pre-booked ID.3 vehicles in the 1st Edition to customers throughout Europe at almost the same time.

The automaker has faced software difficulties with the ID.3, but it will not delay the summer introduction. Volkswagen told Electrek in late March:

Software will be installed in vehicles during production, and it will be updated to the most recent version prior to deliveries to our customers and also afterward when there are updates available. Digital functions for market launch will be regularly and gradually supplemented and expanded in subsequent months.

The ID.3 will be offered with three different battery packs. The base version of the ID.3 electric car starts under €30,000 ($33,000), but the first available units are expected to be a more expensive variant with up to 340 miles (550 km). The base version will arrive later with a 45-kWh battery pack, which VW says will enable “an electrically powered range of up to 330 kilometers as per WLTP.”

The carmaker says the base ID.3 will cost €23,430 ($26,020) in Germany after the €6,000 ($6,663 US) environmental bonus the government offers for electric vehicles.

Volkswagen resumed the production of ID.3 hatchback on April 23, after it had shut down during the pandemic.

The ID.3 is critical for Volkswagen. It’s the first vehicle in its new generation of affordable, long-range electric cars.

Electrek reached out to Volkswagen for confirmation and more details about the sales date based on Stackmann’s tweet. We didn’t immediately get a response but will update this post when we hear back.

