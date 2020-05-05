Quick Charge Podcast: May 5, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla improves on its ‘million-mile battery’ with less cobalt and higher energy density
- Tesla Model 3 was best-selling car in the UK in April
- Tesla Model S Performance goes against Porsche Taycan Turbo S in unbelievably close races
- Elon Musk gets his ~$700 million Tesla payday despite self sabotage
- Tesla gets hope to reopen Fremont factory quicker as California relaxes quarantine
- Audi Q4 e-tron electric SUV to start at just $45,000
- Cities and states lead the way on new electric vehicle incentives
- Audi gives up plan for hands-off autonomy for next A8
- Diesel cars decline on UK roads but diesel-pickup sales jump in the US
- Reviewing a $599 Amazon electric bicycle: Can you really e-bike on the cheap?
