Tesla Model S Performance goes against Porsche Taycan Turbo S in unbelievably close races

- May. 5th 2020 11:53 am ET

0

Tesla Model S Performance, the latest version with the higher power output, went against the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in a series of drag races with unbelievably close results.

The Porsche Taycan seems to have ignited a fun rivalry with the Tesla Model S.

Following the launch of the Porsche Taycan last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be on a mission to show that Tesla’s vehicles are still the highest-performing EVs available today.

Later, he said that Tesla would bring a Model S to the Nürburgring race track — right after Porsche established a new 4-door electric car record at the track.

However, in the following days, Tesla announced that it would be testing a Model S with a 3-motor “Plaid powertrain” and new a “chassis prototype.”

That new Plaid version of the Model S is expected later this summer and beat the Taycan, but Tesla also made some performance improvements to its existing top of the line Model S.

Last time these two met on the race track, the Taycan took the lead, but now with the Model S receiving a new launch mode with the ‘Cheetah Stance’ and an extra 45 hp of total output, things might be different.

YouTube channel Drag Times put the Tesla Model S Performance with the new launch mode against the Porsche Taycan Turbo S:

As you can see, each race was extremely close and you could even argue that some of the wins and losses were more about the drivers’ reaction times than anything else.

Of course, there’s are some problems with these races since they weren’t conducted on an actual track, which could produce different results.

The Porsche clearly pulled more power after 100 mph – thanks to its two-gear transmission.

For the 0 to 60 mph, the two electric cars were extremely close despite the fact that the Model S is officially listed at 2.3 seconds and the Taycan at 2.6 seconds.

Electrek’s Take

I think that these results are impressive on both sides. The Taycan has clearly caught up to the Tesla Model S in terms of high-end performance and the Model S has shown some impressive improvements in just a few months.

Of course, I understand that there’s a good difference in price between the two models and the Plaid version of the Model S is likely going to be a better comparison and more favorable for Tesla, but the point is that the two highest-performing sedans in the world right now are these two cars and they happen to be electric and neck-in-neck in terms of performance.

I think we might see the birth of a fun rivalry that is going to push high-performance EVs even further.

