Quick Charge Podcast: April 29, 2020

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (and ironically FCA) lead massive EV shift in Europe in radical new market conditions
- Tesla considering cutting price of Model 3 in China to regain access to incentives
- Tesla Model Y teardown: everything points to an air suspension to come
- New Tesla Cybertruck and electric ATV footage on new Jay Leno’s Garage.
- Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory: Wichita submits a bid for the new factory
- GM postpones reveal of Hummer EV but provides new overhead teaser image
- Safety-focused Polestar 2 EV emits a heartbeat-like warning sound
- Lincoln cancels use of Rivian’s technology for its first electric vehicle
- California proposes an increase in electric trucks to 300,000 by 2035
- SK Innovation to spend $1.5B on Georgia plants, as ‘center’ of world EV battery industry
- EGEB: Oxford University unveils fossil-fuel divestment strategy
- US and China’s fossil-fuel support could ‘doom’ world’s net zero efforts
