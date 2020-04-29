GM postpones reveal of Hummer EV but provides new overhead teaser image

When GM in January announced that it will introduce an all-electric GMC Hummer, it only offered an image of the front grille. But the company promised a full reveal on May 20. The pandemic has now caused GM to postpone that event, with no set rescheduled date. To keep the buzz going, GM provides a single new overhead teaser image that only provides the most obscure view of the EV.

Timing for the GMC Hummer EV’s launch has not changed. Production of the 1,000-horsepower pickup is scheduled to begin in late 2021.

Megan Soule, a GM spokesperson, told Electrek that engineers are still making steady progress, even while working from home during the pandemic lockdown. She said:

They’re on track. They’re undeterred. And they’re moving forward.

Here’s today’s official announcement:

While we cannot wait to show the GMC Hummer EV to the world, we will reschedule the May 20 reveal date. We invite all to stay tuned for more stories on this super truck’s incredible capability leading up to its official debut.

Electrek was planning to attend the May 20 reveal to see progress on the retrofitting of GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. And to get more specs on the GMC Hummer EV. At this point, we only have the superlatives, like the powertrain options going up to 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pound-feet of torque, and 0-to-60 in 3 seconds.

There’s no info yet about range, price, or volume. However, Stuart Fowle, GMC communications manager, told Electrek:

Range will absolutely be competitive with the other electric trucks that have been announced.

In early March, we also learned that the Hummer will use 800-volt battery packs and related systems with 350-kW fast charging. GM said both of its 400- and 800-volt platforms will have the capability to add about 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

At that time, we were able to see the Hummer EV but not take photos. The Hummer EVs on display were sporting 35-inch wheels, which will come standard. They also featured removable rooftops that can be stored in the frunk.

So the wait continues for a complete showing of the GM’s first electric pickup — yet another delay caused by the global pandemic.

