Tesla to launch Cyberquad electric ATV in late 2021, hints at possible dirt bike

Elon Musk confirmed the targeted timing of the release of the Tesla Cyberquad, an electric ATV designed to work with the Cybertruck, and hinted that an electric dirt bike could also be a possibility.

At the end of the Cybertruck unveiling last month, Tesla brought on stage an electric ATV made by its design team.

The vehicle, called Tesla Cyberquad, was used to demonstrate the loading capacity of the Cybertruck, which can lower its rear suspension to accommodate easier loading of a vehicle on a ramp to the bed of electric pickup truck.

It plugged into the electrical outlets (110v/220v) onboard the Tesla Cybertruck — meaning that while the Tesla electric ATV is on the Cybertruck, it is charging.

At the time, Musk didn’t mention anything about making the ATV available at the time, but he later confirmed that it will be an option for Cybertruck buyers.

Now the CEO confirmed the timing.

Tesla is aiming to have its electric ATV by late 2021 – like the Cybertruck (via Twitter):

“We’ll aim to have it come out same time as truck. Two-seater electric ATV designed to work with Cybertruck will be fun!”

Furthermore, Musk said that it “would be cool” to also have an electric dirt bike as an option for the Cybertrucl

“Electric dirt bikes would be cool too.”

However, the CEO reiterated that Tesla will never do an electric motorcycle for the road because he believes them to be too dangerous based on his own experience:

“We won’t do road bikes, as too dangerous. I was hit by a truck & almost died on one when I was 17.”

Here are some images of the Tesla Cyberquad, which is now expected to be released in late 2021 as an option for Cybertruck buyers:

Electrek’s Take

With the Cyberquad, it’s exciting that Tesla is launching a vehicle in a brand new product category and it could come out in less than 2 years, but the commentt about electric dirt bike is exciting too.

It’s clear that Elon is reticent in making an electric motorcycle for the road, but an electric dirt bike gets really close to that.

The barrier of entry is much lower due to fewer regulations, but owners could also attempt to make it road legal with aftermarket modifications.

I am not saying that it’s going to happen, but if Tesla is designing an electric ATV, the company is not that far from the possibility.

