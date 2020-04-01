Quick Charge Podcast: April 1, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla becomes the best-selling car brand in Iceland
- Tesla Model Y has a more powerful powertrain than Model 3, test shows
- Rivian is developing an electric ambulance, hints at Amazon delivery van range
- Jeep president says Wrangler EV will go 0-60 in 6 seconds, beating combustion models
- China set to backslide on electric car quotas while extending subsidies
- Hey, EPA head Andrew Wheeler: you’re an idiot and a liar — op-ed
- EGEB: Good news! Sustainable tech recognized with innovation awards
- Equinor quits oil-lobbying group IPAA due to its lack of climate-change policy
- Bafang’s new M200 mid-drive motor set to help lower e-bike prices
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.