Quick Charge Podcast: March 26, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model Y: detailer points out paint defects on brand new electric SUV
- Tesla Model Y now has its own $79, 6-port USB hub from Jeda
- Tesla confirms two employees tested positive for COVID-19
- Tesla Model Y is equipped with a radar heater to weather-proof Autopilot/Self-Driving
- Tesla to quickly reopen Gigafactory New York to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients
- GM and Ford plan to make 320K EVs in 2026, less than Tesla’s output in 2019
- Coronavirus could kill Peugeot merger with Fiat Chrysler, threatening plans for EVs
- Rivian wins big as Colorado passes electric vehicle direct sales law
- EGEB: 2019 was the second-biggest year in history for wind power
- UK zero-emission and clean-air zones suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak
- How green energy and oil fared in the US Senate’s approved stimulus package
- Rad Power Bikes unveils new RadRunner Plus e-bike, offers free accessories
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.