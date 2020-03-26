Tesla Model Y now has its own $79, 6-port USB hub from Jeda

Our friends at Jeda have just announced a new Wireless USB hub for Tesla’s Model Y. We’ve been big fans of the Jeda USB hubs and Qi Wireless charging pads for quite some time. The Model Y hub now adds two USB-C ports and four USB-A ports for charging the wireless pads, gaming controllers, and SSD storage for Sentry Mode/Tesla DashCam.

We reviewed Jeda’s Model 3 hub last year and found it to be super convenient. That one only had 3 USB-A ports along with the 2 USB-C ports. The Model Y version adds a 4th USB-A port and continues to have 2 USB-C ports. The four ports shown above are outward facing for charging the wireless pad and controllers. Inside the hub there are now 2 more USB-A ports for hiding away USB storage for Sentry Mode/Tesla DashCam.

Overall the design hides away in the Model Y and doesn’t take up but a small space in your storage area. It also allows the wireless pad area to swivel up and down easily with easy access to game controllers.

In all honesty, it is curious why Tesla doesn’t build something like this into its cars. Certainly Tesla realizes the need for game controllers, cam storage and charging simultaneously without unplugging everything.

Engineered to fit your Model Y, the Tesla Model Y USB hub is the first and original USB hub designed specifically for your Tesla with dashcam and sentry storage in mind. The Tesla Model Y USB hub allows you to use up to six different devices for charging and data purposes. The Jeda Model Y USB hub features four total USB A ports, and two USB C ports, all of which are equipped for power and data usage. The unique design creates a minimal and tidy space for you to safely store important data while maintaining an OEM look and feel, which also aids in sentry storage protection. The interior of the Tesla Model Y hub comes lined with a soft silicone backing, while the exterior boasts a custom velvet-like feel.

We should have a sample to try in a month or two and will be able to give you an updated review. But we’re pretty sure it will be a solid Model Y addition. There are no specs yet listed but the extra USB port is likely helped by Tesla’s choice to include USB-C ports in the back and front of the Model Y.

Buyers will get their first shipments starting in May on a first-come, first-served basis. I very much think this will be a popular addition. I know I will have one in my Model Y.

Note that Jeda is having a sale on all of its other Tesla Products (but not on Model Y USB hub) using the following codes at checkout:

$10 off Jeda USB Hub: jedahub $20 off Jeda Wireless Pad for Model 3 and Model Y: jedapad $40 off Jeda Bundle (Jeda Hub, Jeda Pad, Jeda Spacer): jedabundle

