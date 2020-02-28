Podcast: Tesla secret Roadrunner project, Model Y delivery confirmation, Chevy Menlo EV, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s secret Roadrunner project, Model Y delivery confirmations, the Chevy Menlo EV, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla’s secret Roadrunner project: new battery production at $100 per kWh on a massive scale
- Tesla starts confirming Model Y deliveries to customers
- Tesla and Panasonic end solar deal at Gigafactory New York ahead of battery event
- Tesla’s massive 1GWh Megapack battery project with PG&E is approved
- Drako GTE $1.2 million electric supercar: first ride and walkaround
- GM launches Menlo electric car with 250 miles of range for just ~$23,000, but you probably can’t buy it
- Coronavirus forces shutdown of Geneva Motor Show, but BMW i4 and other EVs will be unveiled online
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00pm ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
