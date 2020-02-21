Podcast: Tesla 110 kWh battery pack, LFP batteries, Porsche Taycan fire, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a Tesla 110 kWh battery pack, Tesla possibly using LFP batteries, a Porsche Taycan fire, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla releases ‘Long Range Plus’ Model S/X with 390/351 mile range, new wheels
- Tesla is working on new ~110 kWh battery pack for more than 400 miles of range
- Tesla is looking to use cheaper cobalt-free Chinese lithium iron phosphate batteries, report says
- Tesla has a giant new building next to Giga Nevada and we might know what it’s for
- Tesla firmware hints at integration of Powerwall and vehicle charging
- Tesla loses one of its most senior executives and Gigafactory builder
- Tesla closes stock offering with $2.3 billion, stock price soars to $917
- Tesla Model 3 leads industry in value retention, barely loses any value after a year
- Porsche Taycan caught on fire — burning down a garage in Florida
