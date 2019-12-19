Tesla launches $2,000 ‘Acceleration Boost’ for 3.9s 0-60 mph in Model 3 Dual Motor

Tesla has officially launched ‘Acceleration Boost’, a $2,000 over-the-air software upgrade that makes the 0 to 60 mph acceleration of the Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range go down to 3.9 seconds.

As we reported yesterday, the news leaked on the fine prints of Tesla’s website in the upgrade section of the Tesla account of some owners.

Considering Tesla lists software package upgrades on this page, we speculated that Tesla would offer an acceleration upgrade through a software update.

However, we didn’t know the details of the performance upgrade until now.

The automaker is now officially offering the upgrade and it represents a 0.5 second improvement in the 0-60 mph acceleration for Model 3 Dual Motor vehicles:

“Improve your 0-60 mph acceleratiion from 4.4 seconods to 3.9 secnds with an over-the-air update.”

Tesla is now officially listing the new upgrade for $2,000:

As we suspected yesterday, the upgrade is, so far at least, only available to Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range owners.

Tesla again says that the new upgrade requires the latest 2019.40.2 software update.

The upgrade is also available through Tesla’s mobile app:

Electrek’s Take

I am not sure of the level of interest in this upgrade at that price, but it does show again that there isn’t much difference between the Model 3 Dual Motor and Performance powertrains.

The only hardware that Tesla claims to be doing differently is a more powerful inverter and validating the rear motor for higher output, but it’s still the same motors.

Therefore, Tesla was likely pulling back the acceleration of the dual-motor in the less expensive version of the car in order to make the performance version look better.

Now at the end of the quarter, they decided that it’s more valuable to them to try to get $2,000 more out of some Model 3 Dual Motor owners.

At least, that’s how it looks to me. I doubt this is one of those situations where Tesla has just figured out a way to get more power or more efficiency through software. Otherwise, it would be available to other owners of different versions of the Model 3 too.

For Model 3 Dual Motor owners, are you going to buy it?

