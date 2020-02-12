Quick Charge Podcast: February 12, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Model 3 with mods achieves competitive lap with McLaren F1 on famous racetrack
- Tesla Semi prototype spotted in Canada, likely for winter testing
- Tesla now disables Supercharging in salvaged vehicles
- Crazy Tesla owner turns Model 3 into tank with snow tracks
- Trump budget kills loan program sought by EV-maker Lordstown Motors
- Los Angeles City Fire Department buys ‘first electric fire truck in North America’
- Chinese electric mobility working to eradicate the coronavirus
- Hyundai will use Canoo’s EV skateboard for small electric cars
- Ford preps dealers to get ready for Mach-E, waiting lists likely thru 2021
- EGEB: BP says it will be net zero by 2050 (but won’t drop fossil fuels)
- Super73 quietly unveils the 2kW Super73-S2 e-bike, but it might be their best
- Unagi electric scooter review: Is it weird that I find this scooter so sexy?
