Los Angeles City Fire Department buys ‘first electric fire truck in North America’

- Feb. 12th 2020 5:28 am ET

0

The Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD) announced that it is buying its first electric fire engine, which it claims will be “the first in North America.”

LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas commented on the announcement:

“I am excited that we are the first Department in North America to order this cutting-edge fire engine. The electric fire engine is an innovative tool that will help reduce noise and harmful diesel emissions while providing a flexible tool for firefighting and rescue operations from a technologically advanced platform. We are looking forward to evaluating it in a real-world environment once it hits the streets of Hollywood next year.”

They placed an order with Rosenbauer, an Austrian-based fire engine manufacturer, which claims to have built “the world’s first fully electric drive fire truck”.

We reported on them earlier this year when they brought the prototype on a tour of North America to show it to some fire departments.

At the time, the Menlo Park Fire District said that it was planning to buy the truck, but it now looks like Los Angeles is beating them to it.

Rosenbauer says that its electric truck is equipped with a 350 kW electric powertrain and a 100 kWh battery pack, which is good for two hours of operation.

Dieter Siegel, CEO of Rosenbauer International, commented on the deal with LAFD:

“The future fire truck is fundamentally different from the vehicles which are in service at the fire stations today. It is multi-functional, fully connected and its flexible interior can be used as a fully featured command center. Its floor can be lowered facilitating minimum boarding and working levels. Electric engines reduce noise and pollution. I am particularly delighted to receive the order from the Los Angeles Fire Department, which really is a fantastic vote of confidence. Together, we will develop a production-ready fire truck that meets all the safety standards of the NFPA and can seamlessly be brought into real operation further down the line.”

LAFD released this video for the announcement:

They expect to take delivery early next year and they plan to equip the station that houses the electric engine, which is likely going to be Fire Station 82 in Hollywood, with a fast-charging station.

Electric Fire Engine

