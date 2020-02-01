Quick Charge Podcast: February 1, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases first Model Y production picture, hints at body manufacturing breakthrough
- First look at Tesla’s new Model S and Model X wireless phone charger
- Can Tesla’s production ramp help solve service-part shortages by end of 2020?
- Tesla releases new video of what Autopilot can see, Cybertruck simulation, and more
- Tesla Powerwall helps family save over $8,000 on their power bill
- Exclusive: Continental CTO on why EVs are a legit revolution
- Nouveau Monde tries to clean Tesla and EV automakers supply chain with graphite
- Los Angeles won’t buy ICE garbage trucks by 2022, full fleet electric by 2035
- GM says opposition to California emissions rules has a goal: a faster shift to EVs
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Biden wrongly says scientists think Green New Deal can’t work
- EGEB: The US built more than 9,000MW of wind power in 2019
- Energica electric motorcycle sales are booming, spur increased production
- 2020 WideWheel Pro review: One of the best e-scooters just got even better
