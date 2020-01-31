First look at Tesla’s new Model S and Model X wireless phone charger

Tesla has already launched its new Model S and Model X wireless phone charger that we reported on last week and some owners are taking delivery of new vehicles with it -resulting in our first look at the new device.

With the launch of the Model 3, Tesla released its own wired phone charging system in the car.

It didn’t take long for companies, like Jeda, to build their own custom wireless phone charging system to replace Tesla’s wired one in the Model 3.

Last year, the automaker decided to build and launch its own Model 3 wireless phone charger, which Tesla now sells directly on Amazon for $125.

There were some third-party Model S and Model X wireless phone charging solutions, but they were less popular and Tesla didn’t bother to build its own – until now.

Last week, we reported on Tesla filing with the FCC for a new branded wireless phone charger and we speculated that it might be for the Model S and Model X.

A few days later, Tesla hacker ‘Green’ revealed a few upcoming Tesla hardware upgrades based on things he found in Tesla’s latest software updates and it included a new wireless charger for Model S and Model X.

Now Tesla is already building new cars with the new wireless phone charger installed – resulting in our first real look at the device:

As you can see, the new charger is built into the center console’s top lid, which needs to be open to reveal the device.

Like the Model 3’s wireless charger, it is not hardwired into the car’s electric system. It is plugged into one of the vehicle’s USB ports.

Unlike the Model 3’s wireless charger, it only supports one phone.

There’s not much more to it, but it is bringing hope to Tesla fans that it could be the first of many interior updates for the Model S and Model X in 2020 – leading to a potential full interior redesign.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.