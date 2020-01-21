Quick Charge Podcast: January 21, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck is ‘incredibly cheap’ to bring to production, says manufacturing expert
- Tesla partners with Baidu to provide map services
- Tesla Model X is new official vehicle to transport NASA astronauts
- Tesla defends against claims of ‘unintended acceleration’
- A Subaru-Toyota co-developed electric SUV is targeted for 2025
- Amid fears of a global auto recession, EV sales are poised for gains in 2020
- Annual report: Global Cleantech 100
- Electrek’s Green Energy Brief: Qatar to build an 800 MW solar farm with Total and Marubeni, A Tokyo University of Science team are developing potassium-driven rechargeable batteries, Cleantech Group announces its Global Cleantech 100
- Jeff Bezos drive Amazon’s new electric rickshaw
- Three electric scooter companies release new models and offer big sales
