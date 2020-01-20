Watch Jeff Bezos drive Amazon’s new electric rickshaw

Following a successful pilot across several cities, Amazon India has announced that by 2025, its delivery fleet will include 10,000 electric vehicles.

The 10,000 EVs will include both 4-wheeled vehicles as well as 3-wheeled rickshaws, pictured above. The rollout begins this year in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Coimbatore. This is the latest announcement pursuant to Amazon’s “Shipment Zero” vision, to make all Amazon shipments net zero carbon. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is currently in India and enjoyed trying out the electric rickshaws himself:

We don’t have specs for the rickshaw, but Amazon says it is “working with several Indian OEMs to build a fleet of vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders.” Under India’s FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of hybrid and Electric Vehicles) II policy, vehicle makers must ensure that 50% of the ex-factory price of the vehicle reflects made-in-India components to receive the subsidy.

India’s Economic Times reports that in an effort to “encourage component makers to localize, electric powertrains will attract an import duty of 15% in a year’s time. Import duty of batteries will be raised to 15% in two years from the current 5%.”

Amazon’s order for 10,000 EVs in India is in addition to the 100,000 electric delivery vans Amazon ordered last year from Rivian, of which Amazon is an investor.

