Cleantech Group, which supports the development and marketability of clean technologies, has released its annual report, “Global Cleantech 100: Leading Companies and Themes in Sustainable Innovation.”

The report highlights the top 100 private cleantech companies expected to make the most significant market impact over the next five to 10 years.

Nominations come from five sources, and the companies are selected by an expert panel of 80 investors and multinational corporation representatives.

Geographically, 63 companies are located in North America, 29 are in Europe and Israel, six are in Asia Pacific, and two are in Africa. The scale of total investment is more than $7.4 billion.

The following sectors are included in the 2020 Global Cleantech 100 report:

Agriculture and food (13 companies, 5 countries). An example: AeroFarms (US), which develops aeroponic systems to grow leafy greens at high yield densities in urban vertical farms.

(13 companies, 5 countries). An example: AeroFarms (US), which develops aeroponic systems to grow leafy greens at high yield densities in urban vertical farms. Enabling technologies (new category, 9 companies, 2 countries). An example: Planet (US), which is an operator of a network of observation satellites to provide open-source information on the Earth’s changing climate.

(new category, 9 companies, 2 countries). An example: Planet (US), which is an operator of a network of observation satellites to provide open-source information on the Earth’s changing climate. Energy and power (46 companies, 13 countries). An example: M-Kopa Solar (Kenya), which is a provider of pay-as-you-go solar energy systems for off-grid customers

(46 companies, 13 countries). An example: M-Kopa Solar (Kenya), which is a provider of pay-as-you-go solar energy systems for off-grid customers Materials and chemicals (7 companies, 2 countries). An example: Carbicrete (Canada), which is a developer of low-cost building materials from industrial carbon dioxide emissions

(7 companies, 2 countries). An example: Carbicrete (Canada), which is a developer of low-cost building materials from industrial carbon dioxide emissions Resources and environment (12 companies, 7 countries). An example: Organica (Hungary), which is a developer of biological wastewater treatment plants in urban and residential environments

(12 companies, 7 countries). An example: Organica (Hungary), which is a developer of biological wastewater treatment plants in urban and residential environments Transportation and logistics (13 companies, 7 countries). An example: Lilium (Germany), which is a developer of a battery-powered, fan-propelled vertical takeoff and landing commuter aircraft (pictured above)

Jules Besnainou, director of Cleantech Group, says in the report to keep an eye on four macro trends:

Increased public pressure to act on the climate crisis The pursuit of impact/net-zero Value chain cooperation The changing composition of global participation

To download the report, which provides a complete and fascinating list of the cleantech companies selected, click here.

Photo: Lilium

