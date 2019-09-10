Mercedes-Benz unveils EQS electric sedan concept with 435 miles of range and 350 kW charging

Mercedes-Benz unveils today the Vision EQS; an electric sedan concept with 435 miles of range and 350 kW charging, which the automaker describes as “a trailblazer for the entire Mercedes-Benz EQ family.’

Like the concept for the EQC electric SUV before it, the Vision EQS is expected to serve as the basis for Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming first electric sedan.

Under its current form, it looks very much like a futuristic early concept with its flowing lines and many lighting accents, but we can imagine a toned-down version of it making it to production.

The automaker calls it a “study” that “provides an outlook on a new dimension in sustainable luxury.”

Therefore, we should take these images of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS with a grain of salt, but the form could be close to what the automaker ends up bringing to production:

Same goes for the interior of the concept electric vehicle, which the automaker says was inspired by luxury yachts.

Mercedes-Benz describes it in a press release:

“For the first time the entire dashboard blends with the body of the front trim section to form an interior sculpture. With its deep and open spatial architecture, the cockpit of the VISION EQS envelops the occupants like the deck of a boat. The fully integrated, embracing overall sculpture consisting of the combined dashboard, centre console and armrests floats above the generous interior and for the first time gives an outlook on the interiors of future luxury saloons by the brand.”

Here are a few images of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS’ interior:

The powertrain is where things get interesting. Mercedes-Benz appears to foresee an important increase in range for electric powertrains by the time the EQS comes to market

Mercedes-Benz says that the EQS is equipped with a dual motor drivetrain capable of a 350 kW of power output with 760 newton metres of torque available.

It should enable an acceleration from 0-100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds.

As for the battery pack, the automaker didn’t disclose the capacity, but it is claiming a WLTP range of 435 miles (700 km) on a single charge.

They are also talking about a 350 kW fast-charging capacity, which they claim would recharge the battery to 80% in “considerably less than 20 minutes.”

Mercedes-Benz says that the batteries come from Daimler’s ACCUMOTIVE subsidiary:

“With the Vision EQS technology platform, Mercedes-Benz is opting for a completely new, fully-variable battery-electric drive platform. This is in many respects scalable and usable on a cross-model basis: thanks to the modern modular system, the wheelbase and track, as well as all other system components, and especially the battery, are variable and therefore suitable for a wide range of different vehicle concepts. As well as from in-house development and production expertise, Mercedes-Benz benefits from a group and model series-wide modular strategy for alternative drive systems, and direct access to key components for e-mobility. For example, the highly-efficient lithium-ion battery comes from the Daimler subsidiary ACCUMOTIVE.”

The automaker didn’t release plans for a production version of the EQS, but Mercedes-Benz is expected to bring an electric sedan to market within the next two years.

