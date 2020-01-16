Quick Charge Podcast: January 16, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla launches new home charging station
- Tesla owners are unintentionally buying expensive software upgrades and not getting refunds
- Tesla is looking to secure controversial cobalt from Glencore
- Tesla Model Y VINs appear in NHTSA database
- Hyundai invests $100 million in electric vehicle startup Arrival
- Lucid Motors prepares production Air electric sedan unveiling
- Kia sets target of 11 EVs by 2025
- International Code Council calls for all new homes to be ready for 240-volt EV charging
- Electrek Green Energy Brief: Rhode Island equipped its fleet of diesel buses with solar panel systems, The European Commission it will be budgeting €1 trillion to make Europe carbon neutral
- Tesla director James Murdoch attacks family’s media over climate-crisis denial
- SDREAM has successfully crowd funded it’s Ur E-Bike, a GPS-enabled folding electric bike for under $1k
