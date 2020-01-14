Quick Charge Podcast: January 14, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is coming soon to Apple Podcasts and Spotify and available now through TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla adds Supercharger Costs
- Self-Driving “Feature-Complete” coming “soon”
- TSLA stock jumps to $500
- Model Y clears CARB mileage report
- BMW voices intent for Fuel Cell Vehicles
- Aston Martin scraps Rapid-E electric car
- Tesla Gigafactory site under protest
- GM leads other automakers in Diesel car push
- Electreks’ Green Energy Brief: Anheuser-Busch and London Power go green, and Dutch off-shore wind farm begins construction.
- Revel rolls out electric moped ride-share in Oakland California
