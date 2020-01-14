Quick Charge Podcast: January 14, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is coming soon to Apple Podcasts and Spotify and available now through TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://electrek.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/01/Quick-Charge-01-14-2020.mp3

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded throughout the week. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Follow Mikey:

Twitter @Mikey_Electric

Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts*

Spotify*

TuneIn

Overcast*

*coming soon

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.