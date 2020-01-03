Podcast: Tesla’s Q4 delivery numbers, TSLA stock, Gigafactory 3, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s impressive Q4 delivery numbers, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock performance, Gigafactory 3 production, made-in-China Model 3 deliveries, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
- Tesla destroys expectations, announces record deliveries of 112,000 cars
- Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to ‘ignore stock price’ in leak email
- Tesla Gigafactory 1: Panasonic ready to ramp up battery production to 54 GWh
- Tesla updates 2020 Supercharger map with new locations
- Tesla Model 3 cars are overflowing in Gigafactory 3 parking lot
- Tesla starts made-in-China Model 3 deliveries — opens the floodgates
- Tesla announces Gigafactory 3 is already producing ‘more than 1,000 Model 3/week’
- Tesla cuts price of made-in-China Model 3, now ~$43,000 after incentives
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company Las Vegas loop is under construction, going to be ready by year’s end
