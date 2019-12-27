Tesla Model 3 cars are overflowing in Gigafactory 3 parking lot

Tesla is about to deliver the first Model 3 cars made in China and when the floodgates open, there could be a lot of Model 3 vehicles coming out based on how the Gigafactory 3 parking lot is overflowing right now.

As we previously reported, Tesla has been steadily producing and shipping made-in-China Model 3 vehicles out of Gigafactory 3.

That’s despite Tesla not yet having sale approval for the made-in-China Model 3 until now.

Today, they received an official tax exemption for the vehicle and they announced that they will have the first deliveries on Monday.

They are talking about a ceremony with the first 15 deliveries, but many more are expected to follow.

A new drone video at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai shows that there are more new Model 3 vehicles at the plant than ever before:

When $TSLA goes all time high! 😆I still believe it will achieve $4200 per share in 10 years. Please enjoy latest drone footage of massive amount of MIC #TeslaModel3 cars parking outside of #GF3. 🔥🧜‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kGk8rBovcm — Chao Zhou 👽 (@realChaoZhou) December 27, 2019

Tesla used to have about 400 cars in the lot and shipped them out as more were coming in, but now they are blocking cars as they seem to be coming in faster than shipping out.

It looks like there are about 600 new Model 3 vehicles in the lot right now.

In China, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus with Autopilot starts at ¥355,800 (about $50,000) before incentives.

Tesla has been taking pre-orders for a while now, but the automaker hasn’t disclosed the number of orders it has received.

The company said that it aims to ramp up production to 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week at the factory by early next year and it had the goal to reach 1,000 units by the end of 2019.

Electrek’s Take

That’s a lot of electric cars. It’s crazy to think that less than a year ago this was farmland and now they have a giant factory that appears to be producing cars at least at a rate of a few hundred units per week.

Of course, China has been known to be able to deploy production capacity fast, but I think it also shows that Tesla is really starting to get better at manufacturing, which is something Elon has been focusing the company on.

He has been saying that the factory is the product. I think that’s what we are seeing now.

It’s looking good for the long-term, but short-term, Tesla needs to deliver those vehicles. Tesla doesn’t want to be sitting on too much inventory at the end of the quarter and these cars are adding up.

