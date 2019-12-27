Tesla Model 3 cars are overflowing in Gigafactory 3 parking lot

- Dec. 27th 2019 2:16 pm ET

0
You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Tesla is about to deliver the first Model 3 cars made in China and when the floodgates open, there could be a lot of Model 3 vehicles coming out based on how the Gigafactory 3 parking lot is overflowing right now.

As we previously reported, Tesla has been steadily producing and shipping made-in-China Model 3 vehicles out of Gigafactory 3.

That’s despite Tesla not yet having sale approval for the made-in-China Model 3 until now.

Today, they received an official tax exemption for the vehicle and they announced that they will have the first deliveries on Monday.

They are talking about a ceremony with the first 15 deliveries, but many more are expected to follow.

A new drone video at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai shows that there are more new Model 3 vehicles at the plant than ever before:

Tesla used to have about 400 cars in the lot and shipped them out as more were coming in, but now they are blocking cars as they seem to be coming in faster than shipping out.

It looks like there are about 600 new Model 3 vehicles in the lot right now.

In China, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus with Autopilot starts at ¥355,800 (about $50,000) before incentives.

Tesla has been taking pre-orders for a while now, but the automaker hasn’t disclosed the number of orders it has received.

The company said that it aims to ramp up production to 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week at the factory by early next year and it had the goal to reach 1,000 units by the end of 2019.

Electrek’s Take

That’s a lot of electric cars. It’s crazy to think that less than a year ago this was farmland and now they have a giant factory that appears to be producing cars at least at a rate of a few hundred units per week.

Of course, China has been known to be able to deploy production capacity fast, but I think it also shows that Tesla is really starting to get better at manufacturing, which is something Elon has been focusing the company on.

He has been saying that the factory is the product. I think that’s what we are seeing now.

It’s looking good for the long-term, but short-term, Tesla needs to deliver those vehicles. Tesla doesn’t want to be sitting on too much inventory at the end of the quarter and these cars are adding up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 - customer deliveries begin in late 2017.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X