Tesla Cybertruck has new official outing at office party, joined by electric ATV and Roadster

The Tesla Cybertruck prototype has had its first new official public outing at Tesla’s holiday office party after the unveiling last month and it was joined by the electric Cyberquad ATV and the next-gen Roadster.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last month, they gave test drives in the same electric truck prototype that it unveiled on stage – leading us to believe that the automaker currently only has a single working Cyerbtruck prototype.

Over the last few weeks, there have been a few sightings of the prototype on public roads around Los Angeles.

Now Tesla brought out the Cybertruck prototype for its second official public outing at Tesla’s holiday party at their design studio in Hawthorne.

Investor Nan Lin went to the event and shared a few images of the Cybertruck, as well as the Tesla Cyberquad, an electric ATV, and the Tesla next-gen Roadster:

As you can see, there are two Cybertrucks in the pictures, but one of them is not a working prototype.

It looks like the same Cybertruck clay model that Tesla displayed at the launch event last month.

Here’s more footage from the event:

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains.

CEO Elon Musk said that the Cyberquad, an electric ATV, is going to be launched as an option for Cybertruck buyers around the same time as the truck.

As for the Roadster, the timeline hasn’t been really clear.

When Tesla first unveiled the new Roadster, the company said that it would bring it to production in 2020, but Musk said that it isn’t a priority to bring it to market.

The next-generation Roadster is now expected in 2021, but it’s still unconfirmed.

Recently, Tesla said that the next-gen Roadster is “evolving into something better than the prototype in every way.”

