Podcast: TSLA stock in focus, Tesla Acceleration Boost, EV tax credit reform gets shut down, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s (TSLA) stock coming into focus after a rally, Tesla’s new ‘Acceleration Boost’, the EV tax credit reform getting shut down, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) hits all-time high as it pushes for record quarter
- Tesla leaks ‘Acceleration Boost’ upgrade
- Tesla launches $2,000 ‘Acceleration Boost’ for 3.9s 0-60 mph in Model 3 Dual Motor
- Tesla partners with EVgo to deploy Tesla connectors on their nationwide charging network
- Tesla full self-driving ‘sneak preview’ and more games coming in holiday update
- Elon Musk: Tesla MCU computer upgrade going to be $2,000, but don’t recommend it
- Tesla is nerfing Autopilot for Model S/X in Europe to comply with regulations
- Tesla has one more vehicle to unveil from Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan, Part Deux’
- Tesla and GM are not getting EV tax credit reform, Trump reportedly intervened
- US extends tax credits for EV chargers, motorcycles, fuel cells, again retroactively
- BMW iX3 2020 is going to have 74 kWh battery pack with ‘range of 273 miles’
