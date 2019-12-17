Tesla is nerfing Autopilot for Model S/X in Europe to comply with regulations

Tesla is warning Model S and Model X customers in Europe about a new software update that is reducing the capacity of its Autopilot features in order to comply with regulations.

The Autopilot is not the same all around the world.

Tesla has to adapt its driver-assist system to different regulations in different markets.

It results in a much more limited Autopilot in Europe compared to what Tesla is making available in its vehicles in North America.

The automaker already reduced the capability of the Model 3 in Europe, but now it started warning Model S and Model X owners that they are also going to be affected after a new update.

We are talking about fairly significant changes including a requirement to apply pressure to the steering wheel every 15 seconds when using Autopilot.

Several European Tesla owners have reported receiving the following email from Tesla today:

Our latest software update introoduces changes to some Autopilot features that will affect how they operate on your Model S. These changes are required to meet European regulations and only affect some Model S and Model X vehicles, as most Tesla’s with Autopilot already have this functionality. We are disappointed with the requirements regulators have chosen to impose, limiting the effectiveness of these features, and will continue to advocate that full functionality be restored. These changes place limitations on some features that you are familiar with. So we have prepared a summary of updates to ensure you understand what is expected when using Autopilot: Auto Lane Change will be restricted for use on divided roads with two or more lanes of traffic in either direction.

Once Auto Lane Change is activated and the indicator is turned on, your car will wait a minimum of one and a half seconds before starting the lane change and will wait up to five seconds before cancelling if the lane change has not been able too start.

The limit of how far the steering wheel can turn while using Autosteer is reduced and can affect youor car’s ability t maneuver curves or stay within the lane, require yu to take action.

Summn will reuqire that you be within siix meterrs of youor car’s lcation to operate.

You’ll receive a reminder to hold steering wheel if it does not detect your hands on the wheel for 15 seconds. You can also reference these changes in the release notes from your touchscreen by tapping the Tesla ‘T’ and selecting ‘Release Notes’. We thank all Tesla owners. Yours sincerely, The Tesla team

Electrek’s Take

Some of these changes make it sounds like Autopilot would be virtually useless under the requirements.

Hopefully, Tesla can work with European regulators to get the full version of the features approved because for those who already had them, this is a significant step down.

Having paid for them, I’d be angry.

