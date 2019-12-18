BMW iX3 2020 is going to have 74 kWh battery pack with ‘range of 273 miles’

The BMW iX3 is going to be the German premium automaker’s first next-gen electric vehicle. Today, BMW confirmed that the electric SUV, which is going into production next year, is going to have a 74 kWh battery pack with a WLTP range of 273 miles (440 km).

When unveiling the BMW iX3 concept vehicle last year, BMW said that it has a maximum output of “over 200 kW/270 hp” and it is powered by a “model-specific high-voltage battery with a net capacity of over 70 kWh” for a range of “more than 400 km (249 miles) in the WLTP cycle.”

The automaker also said that the vehicle will be able to take a charging rate of up to 150 kW.

It’s going to be the first electric vehicle based BMW’s fifth-generation electric powertrain technology, which is designed to enable longer electric range.

Today, BMW updated the specs of the iX3 electric SUV for its production version.

The automaker said that the BMW iX3 is going to be equipped with a 74 kWh battery pack, which is going to enable 440 km of range:

“With a net energy content of 74 kWh, the high-voltage battery unit installed in the BMW iX3 achieves a range of more than 440 km in the legislative WLTP test cycle. Within its segment, the BMW iX3 boasts not only a unique low power consumption of less than 20 kWh/100km accordingly to the WLTP test cycle, but also stands for a novel ratio between battery size and range.”

As usual, it’s important to note that the WLTP range is often difficult to achieve in real-world conditions for most people.

But BMW claims that its 5th gen electric powertrain is really efficient:

“The vehicle’s fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology comprises a drive unit in which electric motor, system electronics and transmission are brought together into a central housing. As a result, the required installation space of the drive technology and its weight are considerably reduced. The ratio between motor output and weight of the drive system improves around 30 percent compared to the previous generation.”

The automaker is using “the latest evolution in NMC-811 technology” cell chemistry in a prismatic format.

They claim that their chemistry contains less cobalt and has a higher gravimetric energy density:

“At the same time the BMW engineers were able to reduce the share of cobalt contained in the battery by another two thirds. Compared to former technology used by BMW Group, the gravimetric energy density on cell level in the BMW iX3 is around 20 percent higher.”

BMW also slightly bumped the power of the electric drivetrain from the previously disclosed 200 kW/270 hp to 210 kW/286 hp.

Last year, BMW confirmed that the all-electric iX3 SUV will be built in China and exported to other markets starting in 2020.

Electrek’s Take

This is looking pretty good – though we should probably wait for third-party numbers before congratulating BMW.

While the efficiency doesn’t look bad, I think they are still far behind Tesla.

I think the BMW iX3 is going to compete with the Tesla Model Y and it looks like it will have a similar size battery pack as the Long Range version of the latter.

However, Tesla is expecting an EPA range of 300 miles (483km) for the version of the vehicle.

But it’s not a perfect comparison just yet, we don’t have the exact dimensions of each vehicle. If the BMW iX3 turns out to be much bigger, it would be excusable.

