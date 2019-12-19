Polestar 2 electric car gets 3,300 lbs towing capacity — beating Tesla Model 3

- Dec. 19th 2019 7:27 am ET

Volvo’s Polestar 2 is going to be one of the most interesting electric cars to hit the market in 2020, and it just got more interesting. The electric sedan is getting a 1,500 kg (3,300 lbs) towing capacity, beating the Tesla Model 3.

When unveiling the Polestar 2 earlier this year, the company said that it will be equipped with a 78 kWh battery pack to enable 275 miles of range for the launch edition — coming a little below the guidance of ~300 miles depending on what standard you are using.

During its first year of production, the vehicle will be offered as a “launch edition” for €59,900 ($68,200).

After that, it will have a more reasonable starting price of €39,900 ($45,400).

Polestar has been positioning the vehicle as a Tesla Model 3 competitor, but the latter’s specs have been outperforming the specs announced by the Swedish automaker.

But now the Polestar 2 distances itself from the Model 3 on at least one category: towing capacity.

The company announced today that the Polestar 2 has a towing capacity of 1,500 kg (3,300 lbs), which they claim makes it the “compact electric vehicle leader”:

A braked towing capacity of 1,500 kg makes Polestar 2 a compact electric vehicle leader. The optional electric folding tow bar provides Polestar 2 drivers with unparalleled flexibility.

In comparison, the Model 3 has a towing capacity of up to 910 kg (2,000 lbs) and Tesla is only offering a tow hitch in Europe.

Polestar listed the prices of the Polestar 2’s tow bar in European markets:

Market Tow bar
Norway NOK 13,000
Sweden SEK 13,000
Germany EUR 1,100
United Kingdom GBP 1,000
The Netherlands EUR 1,100
Belgium EUR 1,100

The automaker has released a few pictures of the Polestar 2 with a trailer (the bikes are CAKE Kalk ORs):

Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive officer of Polestar, commented on the newly announced towing capacity:

Polestar 2 is an electric performance fastback that supports an active lifestyle. It adapts to your needs; it is truly flexible. We know our customers value this flexibility and something especially relevant to tomorrow’s EV buyers — a distinct lack of compromise.

Earlier this month, Polestar started trial production of the car in China, and the company says that people who place a reservation by the end of the year will be guaranteed a delivery by the end of 2020.

