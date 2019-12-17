Tesla is going to hide its ‘solar test house’ under canopies at Fremont factory

Tesla is building a “solar test house” at its Fremont factory, and it’s going to hide it under canopies, according to new building permit applications.

We reported earlier this year that Tesla is working on a structure to test its solar roof at its Fremont Factory.

According to the description in a construction permit, it would be to test both the product and installation process:

Construction of a test structure to evaluate Tesla solar roof product and installation process. Fire Sprinklers, Fire Alarm, Truss Design and Solar Design are deferred submittals.

When first launching the new product, Tesla said that it should take roughly the same time to install a solar roof as a tile roof installation, which is typically five to seven days.

Earlier this year, we reported that Tesla Solar Roof installations were still taking about two weeks, which adds to the cost of the product, but that was before the solar roof V3.

In October, Tesla launched version 3 of its Solar Roof tiles, and it saw a significant price decrease through optimization and faster installation.

We posted a Tesla Solar Roof V3 real quote comparison showing the price dropped by 40%.

CEO Elon Musk confirmed that they would have installation crews compete at the new test structure to see who could install the new solar tiles faster and better.

While the solar roof V3 is already being deployed, we now learn that Tesla is still working on the test structure, which is now apparently called the “Tesla solar test house.”

CNBC reports that Tesla applied for a new construction permit application to install canopies over the solar test house.

Here’s the permit application:

Tesla writes about the project in the application:

Two canopy covers over solar test house, 60′ x80′ and 60′ x 70′. Per planning to be removed after two months.

It’s not the only location where Tesla plans to test its new solar products.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla building a major new R&D lab and testing facility to improve the reliability of its vehicles and energy products.

The “Future Energy Reliability Lab,” which is going to be located in a 8,500 square-foot space, is going to be outfitted with “test chambers, a workshop, and Solar Energy Product Testing Equipment.”

Electrek’s Take

I bet Tesla will keep the house hidden as they install and de-install the solar tiles with different crews and teach them the best way to do it.

They will then remove the canopies and expose the solar roof tiles to the weather and test for longevity.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

