Tesla already received 146,000 Cybertruck pre-orders worth over $8 billion

Elon Musk announced that Tesla already received 146,000 Cybertruck pre-orders just over a day after they unveiled the electric pickup truck to mixed reviews.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been polarizing, to say the least.

Many people didn’t like the radical design of the electric pickup truck, but most agree that the specs and price are impressive.

Right after the unveiling on Thursday night, Tesla started taking reservations for the truck with a $100 deposit.

Today on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the automaker received 146,000 Cybertrucks reservations after the first day:

“146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor.”

Here’s the breakdown of orders based on Musk’s comment:

Tesla Cybertruck RWD: 24,820 reservations (worth ~1$ billion before options)

Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor AWD: 61,320 reservations (worth ~3$ billion before options)

Tesla Cybertruck Tri Motor AWD: 59,860 reservations (worth ~4.2$ billion before options)

It compares to Tesla securing 180,000 Model 3 reservations within the first 24 hours after the unveiling in 2016.

However, Tesla was requiring a $1,000 deposit to place a pre-order at that time.

As for the Model Y, Tesla never released reservation numbers for the electric crossover, which was unveiled in March of this year.

Electrek’s Take

Here we go. Seth and I were trying to estimate the number of reservations after the first 24 hours during our podcast last night:

Seth said 100,000 and I said that I wouldn’t be surprised if it was closer to 200,000.

It turns out that we were both pretty close while the rest of the industry cannot even imagine why anyone would want the Tesla Cybertruck because of its unconventional design.

Well, put over 100,000 of these trucks on the road and people will stop finding the design so unconventional.

I think the number of reservations will keep climbing. I can see the Cybertruck reaching similar numbers as the Model 3, which reached over 300,000 reservations the first week.

To be fair, the deposit is much cheaper this time around. It makes it easier to place a pre-order since it requires a lower level of commitment.

Therefore, I believe the ratio of conversion to orders might be lower, but I still think Cybertruck demand is going to be through the roof.

The design is going to grow on people and it’s going to drag the rest of the industry into the future with a brand new design era.

