Lime electric scooters are now on every continent except the one you’re thinking

That’s right, shared electric mobility company Lime’s newest expansion plan means that it will have an electric scooter on every continent except Australia.

Just kidding, it’s Antarctica.

Other than our continental neighbor at the South Pole, Lime is preparing for operations nearly everywhere in the world.

The latest addition to Lime’s turf and the one that put a pin in company’s sixth continent is Cape Town, South Africa. Lime didn’t provide an exact date for the Cape Town expansion, saying only that it would be in “early 2020.”

The scooters entering Cape Town will be Lime’s latest Gen-3 model. But unlike most other locations where Lime’s scooters are largely free-floating, Capetown will see the scooters based at private locations. As Lime shared in a statement provided to Electrek:

The initial fleet of scooters will be available at strategic, privately owned locations throughout the city.

Lime’s Gen-3 electric scooter

Lime’s global head of operations and strategy Wayne Ting expanded further:

Cape Town is helping lead the way forward on technology and innovation in Africa, and we’re excited to be a part of that story. Our mission is to improve urban living through sustainable, affordable transportation, and we’re looking forward to extending meaningful mobility access and reduced carbon emissions to South Africans living in and traveling to Cape Town.

In addition to Cape Town, Lime has also announced that it will begin operations in Abu Dhabi in the coming weeks.

The United Arab Emirates will be Lime’s third launch in the Middle East following the company’s rollout last year in the two Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan.

Lime scooters in Israel (credit petachtivka.co.il)

As Lime’s UAE general manager Mohamad Nsouli explained:

Abu Dhabi is a great city for electric scooters, and we’re really excited that it will be Lime’s first Gulf Cooperation Council market. We’re working closely with authorities to make the city even more connected and bring a fun, smart, and convenient solution to get around.

As Lime and other companies spread their scooter presence around the world, countries and cities are finding different ways to regulate the scooters. Paris recently enacted new scooter regulation limiting the speed of electric scooters in many areas, with Lime now auto-governing scooters based on the GPS location of the scooters.

Has Lime come to your city or country yet? If not, are you hoping to see their scooters there soon, or are you happy with your current form of transportation? Let us know in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.