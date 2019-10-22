Tesla Model Y gets new look from Unplugged Performance

Tesla Model Y hasn’t hit the market yet, but it’s expected to be such an important vehicle that aftermarket tuners are already planning some products for it.

Unplugged Performance sent us today the first look at their planned performance kit for the Model Y.

We previously reported on Unplugged Performance (UP), which is one of a few aftermarket accessories and performance upgrade companies focused solely on Tesla vehicles.

They are also the company behind ‘Tesla Corsa‘, a new Tesla-only race track experience where owners get to safely explore the limits and performance of their vehicles.

UP made its name with Model S modifications – culminating in the S-APEX series based on the Tesla Model S P100D.

With Model 3, the company was able to expand its userbase and even developed products to improve the vehicle’s aerodynamic performance.

Building on their work for the Model 3, the electric vehicle tuner is starting to work on Model Y modifications ahead of the start of production next week.

Despite being a larger crossover vehicle, the Model Y is going to be based on the Model 3 and UP expects similar performance.

Unplugged Performance CEO Ben Schaffer told Electrek:

“My take on it is that we expect the Model Y to share all of the performance advantages of the Model 3 Performance.”

They sent us the following early design image of their modified Tesla Model Y concept:

Model 3 Performance vehicles with UP mods, like their coilovers, performance brake pads, and front-fascia, have consistently been getting better times than stock Model 3 Performance vehicles.

At the TeslaCorsa in March 2019, they set a lap record on street tires of 1:58.5 at Buttonwillow Raceway.

Schaffer said:

“Our belief is that the Model Y can also be tuned to nearly the same outcome on track and with even more daily comfort and utility. As a result, our tuning program for the Model Y will include many of our popular upgrades for the Model 3 which makes it so capable on the race track. We expect to make a Model Y class in the TeslaCorsa challenge series in 2020 and to see them going head to head for lap times.”

People interested in Unplugged’s Model Y modifications can sign up for more information when it becomes available.

In the meantime, here are some of the things Unplugged plans to do for the Model Y:

Full CFD study

Optimized performance aerodynamics

Big brake package (6piston Carbon Ceramic)

Adjustable coilover suspension Multiple dual linear rate spring options for a more supple ride

Adjustable sway bars

Adjustable billet front and rear suspension arms

Performance brake pads

Performance brake rotors

Performance brake lines

Multiple ultra-lightweight forged wheel options in 19-21”

Schaffer also said about their plans for the TeslaModel Y:

“In short, all of the success we’ve had getting the most out of Model 3 will apply to the Model Y. Our design language will never lose sight of the character of the car Tesla has engineered, however we absolutely will highlight the extreme performance of the car in a new way that is easy to see.”

What do you think of Unplugged Performance modded Model Y?

Electrek’s Take

I like it.

With the lowered suspension, it actually looks like a hot hatch, which is a look that I personally love.

Due to the fact that it is bigger and heavier than the Model 3, I doubt they will be able to get the exact same performance, but Schaffer is right.

The Performance version is likely to be just as impressive as the Model 3 and with the Unplugged Performance modification, it will beat most other sports cars – but with many of the advantages of a crossover, like cargo space and a fairly large hatch.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to let us know in the comment section below.

