Tesla Model Y: beautiful new bright red prototype spotted at Gigafactory 1

Tesla is rolling out more Model Y prototypes for testing and we are getting to see the new electric crossover in new colors, including now a beautiful new bright red prototype spotted at Gigafactory 1.

Earlier this month, a Model Y prototype was spotted being tested around Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto and since then, there has been a more steady stream of Model Y sightings.

This week, we reported on a bunch of Tesla Model Y vehicles with new wheels spotted on a carrier near the factory and later, a beautiful new Model Y Midnight Silver prototype was spotted in Fremont.

The same prototype was spotted in Washington state just the next day – indicating that Tesla likely started long-distance testing for the Model Y program.

Now a new Model Y prototype in bright red has been spotted at what appears to be Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada (via @TeslaOwnersofMA on Twitter):

After black, white, and midnight silver, we now get to see the a red prototype.

Like several previous prototypes, it features a chrome delete, but this one is all-black and contrasting with the color of the body, which makes for an interesting look.

The prototype also appears to be charging at Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, where Tesla plans to produce the Model Y’s drivetrain and battery pack.

In March, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on Model 3 with up to 300 miles of range.

The automaker said that it plans to bring the vehicle to production in fall 2020.

We recently learned that Tesla is working on a fifth assembly line at the Fremont factory as the automaker is preparing the production of its fifth electric vehicle.

Tesla says that the Model Y production program is going to require a much lower capital investment than Tesla’s previous programs due to efficiency improvements and the new crossover SUV sharing 70% of its parts with the Model 3.

We expect to see more Model Y prototype sightings in the coming months as Tesla test the electric vehicle ahead of the start of production.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.