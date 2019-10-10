Porsche is building an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) with Boeing

Porsche is partnering with Boeing to build an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) to create a premium urban air mobility service.

Following the rise of consumer drones and improved battery capacity, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) with the capacity for passengers have become possible.

Many companies are currently developing different versions of the technology to enable electric air taxi services and automakers have gotten onboard.

Daimler invested in all-electric air taxi startup ‘Volocopter’, which already has working prototypes.

Now Porsche is also onboard after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing to develop “a concept for a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle.”

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, commented:

“Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility. In the longer term, this could mean moving into the third dimension of travel. We are combining the strengths of two leading global companies to address a potential key market segment of the future.”

They didn’t release any details about the planned aircraft, but they released this image:

The German automaker is going to be working with Aurora Flight Sciences, a subsidiary of Boeing.

Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager Boeing NeXt, an organization that is laying the foundation for a next-generation mobility ecosystem in which autonomous and piloted vehicles can safely coexist, commented on the new project:

“This collaboration builds on our efforts to develop a safe and efficient new mobility ecosystem, and provides an opportunity to investigate the development of a premium urban air mobility vehicle with a leading automotive brand. Porsche and Boeing together bring precision engineering, style and innovation to accelerate urban air mobility worldwide.”

Porsche just entered the all-electric space in its main business, cars, with the Taycan.

Boeing has also been investing in electric and battery powertrain technologies to prepare for a potential future with electric flight.

