LMX has a new electric bicycle to offer, but this isn’t a typical e-bike. Not only is the LMX 64H a light off-road electric motorcycle, it’s even street legal in Europe.

LMX unveils its new LMX 64H

LMX is a French electric bicycle and motorcycle company.

The company has now unveiled its latest product: a homologated version of its LMX 64 known as the LMX 64H.

The bike uses an electric mountain bike geometry but offers two parallel drivetrains.

On the right side of the bike is a typical bicycle drivetrain with bicycle cranks, chain, and gearset.

But on the left side is a second, larger drivetrain that uses a 2.5 kW peak electric motor to drive a giant 100-tooth rear sprocket dedicated to the motorized drive. The patented setup provides 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) of torque at the rear wheel using a chain originally designed for high power racing go-karts.

The LMX 64H can be used either like a bicycle or a motorcycle. It has pedal assist and thus qualifies as a speed pedelec due to its top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). But it also has a hand throttle that allows riders to blast up terrain that would otherwise be unpedalable.

With a removable 52 V and 857 Wh battery, the LMX 64H should have the range for both on-road commuting and grueling off-road riding.

According to LMX Founder Adam Mercier:

We just launched the pre-orders for the new LMX 64H, our speed pedelec bike with 45 km/h homologation. You can climb higher and easier than with a classic EMTB, with less effort in the climbs and extended rides in duration and distance. The pedaling torque sensor and the 3 assist modes make it possible to adapt your effort according to the terrain.

The EU homologation for the LMX 64H puts it in the same vehicle category as 50cc mopeds. You’ll notice it sports a license plate holder, lights, mirror, and other road-necessary components. That allows riders to use it for multiple roles, such as commuting during the week and trail climbing on the weekend. And it’s certainly much more portable than most 50cc mopeds and scooters I see riding around. The LMX 64H tips the scales at 28 kg (62 lb).

The company is currently taking pre-orders for the LMX 64H, with the MSRP of €5,760.00 (US $6,300) knocked down to €4,990.00 (US $5,400) for anyone who places a pre-order. Delivery is expected by summer 2020 after production in France begins.

Electrek’s Take

She ain’t cheap, but hey. We’re talking about high-end parts, European manufacturing, and that homologation process isn’t an inexpensive cakewalk, either. But all told, I really like the bike.

I’m actually a big fan of these over-the-top e-bikes that are actually light e-motorcycles, and I’m glad to see more of them getting homologation status.

I was recently on a trip in China to visit the Frey Bike company, where I got to spend a few days riding their legendary AM1000 electric mountain bike with its 1.5 kW Bafang Ultra mid-drive. I was able to actually blast up downhill courses, something most electric bikes could never have the power to do. But even more importantly, the bike is homologated for on-road use in Switzerland, and the company is working on achieving that homologation for the rest of Europe. That means it can function as an awesome commuter bike that also has the ability to engage in serious off-road fun as well.

If you’re doing fine with a 250 W folding e-bike, then that’s great. But some riders need to go faster, up bigger hills, or just want more of a rush on their way to work. And for those people, these super powerful e-bikes can be the right answer.

