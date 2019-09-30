Evoke expands global sales of its affordable electric motorcycles

Beijing-based Evoke Motorcycles has just announced that its distributor network has grown even further as it opens three new distributors across Europe.

Today’s announcement from Evoke adds the countries of Austria, Germany and Malta to its growing list of export countries.

Austria already has Evoke’s current model line available for testing, which is the 2018 Urban series electric motorcycle. The company’s new 2020 model, announced just last month, will be shipping to the country shortly. In the meantime, the 2020 model can be pre-ordered.

German riders can also pre-order the 2020 Urban series model, while Maltese riders will be happy to hear that the 2020 Urban series has already shipped to the Island nation and is currently en route.

According to a statement that Evoke sent to Electrek:

“Adding to our locations in America, Australia, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Norway, and Spain, we are happy to announce that we have expanded to 3 new locations (Austria, Germany, and Malta) having new distributors/resellers join the team we call a family.”

While America leads the list, Evoke is currently only taking pre-orders in the US ahead of receiving DOT certification.

DOT certification requires a different process than the EU equivalent, and Evoke hopes to have it completed to begin delivering its electric motorcycles to the US by this December.

Evoke’s 2020 Urban electric motorcycle has a top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph). It is powered by a 19 kW (25 hp) rear hub motor with 116 Nm (85 lb-ft) of torque. At those specs, the bike’s acceleration is likely to be peppy, though not at a level that would rival Zero’s similarly sized offerings.

The 2020 Urban series has a 8.4 kWh battery pack that has a useable capacity of 7.6 kWh. It is rated for 200 km (125 mi) of range at city speeds and can be recharged on either 120V AC or 240V AC systems. Using its J1772 connector, it can be filled from 0-80% in less than 90 minutes when equipped with an optional dual charger.

The electric motorcycle is priced at $7,899 in the US.

The 2020 Urban series is seen as a major improvement over the company’s last 2018 update. Among the improvements include a higher power sine wave controller, upgraded throttle response for smoother acceleration and throttle control, and the old touchscreen controls are being replaced by handlebar buttons. While touchscreen controls may sound nice, they can be difficult to use and don’t allow some options to be changed while riding. Handlebar buttons, on the other hand, allow the rider to make adjustments without removing his or her hands from the bars.

Evoke is also hard at work on other advancements. The company is developing its latest modular battery system that it claims can charge from 0-80% in just 15 minutes. In fact, Evoke says these new fast-charging batteries will be included on its upcoming 120 kW (161 hp) cruiser electric motorcycle, which is still in development.

Evoke’s upcoming electric cruiser motorcycle, still in development and testing

Electrek’s Take

I’m ready to ride one! Sure, it doesn’t have the power some other offerings. But for a commuter electric motorcycle that is meant to take you to work and back, or travel from city to city, it seems like a great option.

If I want to set lap times, I’ll get an Energica.

If I want to tour, I’ll get a 350+ km (220+ mile) range Zero SR with a PowerTank option.

But if I just want an affordable electric motorcycle that can take me on the highway and is still sporty enough to have fun on, the Evoke Urban could be a great option. It’s a small fraction of the cost of those other bikes and can handle pretty much anyone’s commute.

I think it is great news to see Evoke expanding its market across the globe. Not only will it give riders more options, but it was also force incumbent companies to keep innovating in order to ensure riders still want to keep buying more premium electric motorcycles as well.

