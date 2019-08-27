Evoke Motorcycles has announced that its 2020 line of Urban electric motorcycles has received a number of updates to improve rider experience.

You may be familiar with Beijing-based Evoke Motorcycles after recent coverage of the company’s new electric cruiser motorcycle.

But while that model is still in the works, the company’s existing Evoke Urban electric motorcycle line has already proven popular among riders. And now it’s getting even better, thanks to some new updates.

2020 Evoke Urban electric motorcycle

The 2020 Urban electric motorcycle line entered production earlier this month.

According to Evoke, the new model year’s upgrades include significant changes to the sine wave controller.

The controller interfaces between the battery and the rear-wheel mounted hub motor and is largely responsible for the smoothness of the power output. The new controller is now packing 800 phase amps, which Evoke claims is twice what the previous version could handle.

The company has also upgraded the throttle response of the 2020 Evoke Urban electric motorcycle. The new throttle profile should also contribute to smoother acceleration and throttle control.

According to the company:

We have made the Sine Wave Inverter smoother, smarter, and even more powerful on our 2020 smart electric motorcycles, currently at 800 phase amps, which is double what our 2019 models had. We have also remapped our throttle on our motorcycles to simultaneously be more powerful and easier to control, giving it a more natural feeling for a better riding experience.

The user interface has also been updated, with the touchscreen controls replaced by new handlebar controls. That should make it easier to switch options and change riding modes while in motion.

The Evoke Urban electric motorcycle features a top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph) and a maximum range of 200 km (125 miles) on a single charge. Its current batteries can be recharged in 90 minutes when using the optional dual charger upgrade for the Evoke Urban.

The company continues to develop its electric cruiser motorcycle, the Evoke 6061, and further develop the all-important batteries that will power it. Evoke claims the new batteries it is developing will be capable of a zero to 85% charge in just 15 minutes, which could revolutionize the ability to take long trips and tours on electric motorcycles.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.